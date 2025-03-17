Nairobi set for major traffic disruptions - How to navigate road closures this week

Nairobi residents should brace themselves for significant traffic disruptions this week, as key roads, including Waiyaki Way, Nairobi-Mai Mahiu Highway and Thika Superhighway, will experience heavy congestion due to state visits and major events.

Monday: Arrival of the Dutch Royals

On Monday, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are scheduled to arrive in Nairobi for a state visit.

Accompanied by a delegation of Dutch ministers, the royal couple aims to explore investment opportunities and strengthen bilateral partnerships .

The delegation includes companies specialising in agriculture, horticulture, irrigation, water infrastructure, and sustainable financing.

To facilitate these objectives, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Kenya is hosting a seminar on Monday, March 17, at the Hyatt Regency in Nairobi.

Tuesday: Dutch Royals' movement in Nairobi

On Tuesday, the King of the Netherlands will have several engagements across Nairobi, including tree-planting activities , which are expected to cause major traffic disruptions.

Additionally, the King of Lesotho Letsie III is also set to arrive in the city for an official visit.

His movements will add to the congestion, making it essential for motorists to plan their routes carefully.

Wednesday: Dutch Royals travel to Naivasha

Wednesday will see more movement, with the King of the Netherlands and his entourage travelling to Naivasha via Mai Mahiu before returning to Nairobi.

As a result, trucks will be rerouted to ease congestion on major highways.

On the same day, the King of Lesotho will visit key locations, including factories near Clay Works, Ruiru, and a school in Ruiru town for tree planting.

Commuters in these areas should anticipate disruptions throughout the day.

His departure is expected on Thursday, meaning that roads leading to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport may experience additional congestion.

Thursday

On Thursday, before departing, the King of the Netherlands will continue with various movements within the city.

This will likely cause traffic issues especially in Nairobi CBD near government offices.

Friday

The week will conclude with the Safari Rally being held in Naivasha from Friday . Motorsport enthusiasts will be heading to the event, further contributing to heavy traffic along major routes leading out of Nairobi.

City Hall Way Closure Advisory

In addition to these events, City Hall Way in Nairobi CBD will be closed from Tuesday to Friday for the Safari Rally’s start trials outside the Nairobi Governor’s offices.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes as the road will remain closed for the duration of the event.

With multiple high-profile visits and events taking place, Nairobi residents and commuters are urged to plan their movements wisely.

Failure to do so could result in long hours stuck in traffic, particularly on Waiyaki Way, Nairobi-Naivasha Highway, Thika Superhighway, and areas around Ruiru and Naivasha.

For those who can, consider adjusting travel times or using alternative routes to navigate the city more efficiently during this period.