Is Ruto’s bag of goodies enough to win back Mt Kenya region?

As President William Ruto continues his week-long tour of the Mt Kenya region, his administration has highlighted a range of economic proposals said to target the region’s agriculture and trade sectors.

The initiatives, which focus on tea, coffee, avocado, miraa, and dairy farming, have been presented as part of efforts to tackle market inefficiencies, improve farmer earnings, and open up more export opportunities.

Tea Industry Revamp

The Mt Kenya region, a major contributor to Kenya’s tea output, is among the areas expected to benefit from the government’s planned tea sector reforms.

According to the government, one of the key measures is the introduction of a guaranteed minimum price of Sh30 per kilogram.

This move, the president said, is meant to help tea farmers cope with unpredictable market conditions.

Subsidised fertilisers have also been introduced, with the government saying this will reduce production costs and help farmers improve yields.

The head of state further pointed to ongoing investment in modern tea processing factories, which he believes will enhance the quality of tea and reduce post-harvest losses.

These efforts are expected to improve the competitiveness of Kenyan tea in global markets .

President Ruto has also cited reforms within the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), which are meant to address alleged cartel influence.

These reforms, according to the government, are aimed at giving farmers more control over pricing and returns.

Revival of the Coffee Sector

Nyeri and Murang’a, known for producing Kenya’s top-grade AA and AB coffee , are at the center of coffee industry reforms.

During his visit to Murang’a on Thursday, Ruto said that coffee was a significant contributor to Kenya’s foreign exchange earnings, helping stabilise the Kenyan shilling against the dollar.

“The problem we had with coffee was cartels who were licensed as growers, millers, brokers and marketers. The coffee reforms we have put in place give entities only one license so that they don’t take advantage of farmers,” the head of state said.

Ruto promised that in the coming days, the price of coffee cherries will hit as much as Sh100.

I have told the Kenya Planters Cooperative Union to produce 200 million coffee seedlings to help farmers whose coffee quality has declined.

Miraa Market Protection

Miraa (khat), which is estimated to generate more than Sh6 billion annually, has also been a key topic during Ruto’s tour.

During a stopover in Meru County, President Ruto issued a stern warning to miraa cartels, stating that their days are numbered.

He vowed to dismantle these cartels, similar to how he addressed those in the coffee industry, to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their produce.

He tasked Deputy President Kithure Kindiki with leading the effort to eliminate miraa cartels, ensuring that farmers can earn a fair living from their work.

During his tour, Ruto also launched several development projects in miraa-growing regions, including the construction of a modern market and electricity connectivity projects, to support local economic growth.

Dairy Farming Expansion

Mt. Kenya accounts for 40% of Kenya’s milk production. During his stopover in Nyeri County, President Ruto said the government would protect dairy farmers from exploitation.

He urged Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe to ensure that all cooperatives increase the price they buy milk at to at least Sh50 per litre.

The government has also allocated Sh500 million for the Dairy Stabilization Fund to protect farmers from price volatility.

The government is positioning agriculture as the cornerstone of Mt. Kenya’s economic revival. Key reforms focus on eliminating exploitative intermediaries, ensuring direct farmer payments, and promoting value addition.

As President Ruto continues his tour, these interventions are expected to dominate discussions with farmers and local stakeholders, shaping the economic future of Mt. Kenya.