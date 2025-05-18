Karua's mission in Tanzania: All we know on her detention & Tundu Lissu case

Tanzania is set to have its presidential elections in October 2025 and the political temperatures are rising steadily with Senior Counsel Martha Karua linking her detention in Tanzania to her interest in the case against Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

Karua who landed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar-es-Salaam was detained shortly after arrival, with a subsequent update indicating that they are awaiting deportation after being denied entry into the neighbouring country.

I arrived at Dar es Salaam Mwalimu Julius Nyerere International airport at nine am, and immigration referred my passport to the supervisor, who has kept me waiting for an hour as she consults her superiors. I am concerned that as a citizen of Jumuiya, my access within the East African Community (EAC) country appears inexplicably restricted

Apart from me, Gloria Kimani and Ngugi Lynn are also detained. The common thread that binds us is that we are all guests of the East Africa Law Society (EALS), Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Faith Odhiambo and Uganda Law Society.

All three lawyers are guests of the East Africa Law Society with Karua expressing her suspicion that all visitors who have shown interest in the politically charged case involving Tanzania opposition politician Tundu Lissu are being denied entry .

“The common thread between Gloria Kimani, a council member of LSK, and Lynn Ngugi is that we are guests of EALS. I suspect all visitors who may be interested in the politically motivated case against Tundu Lissu are being denied entry,” Karua added.

President Samia Suluhu under scrutiny

Events in Tanzania have placed President Samia Suluhu under scrutiny amid concerns that repressive regimes are taking root in the region with similar concerns for Uganda and Kenya raised by rights groups.

The opposition has on several occassions accused President Suluhu of using instruments of power and institution to frustrate dissenters and the opposition.

Calls for electoral reforms and treason charges

Chadema chairman Tundu Lissu who faces treason charges has emerged as a force to reckon with in opposing the candidature of President Samia Suluhu and calling for electoral reforms.

Lissu called for electoral reforms at a public rally in Mbinga on April 9, 2025 and was arrested by the police who took him to court and charged him with treason.

Treason in Tanzania carries a potential death sentence and Lissu will be fighting to clear his name from the charges that he maintains are politically-instigated.

“You cannot separate these charges from politics...He was doing campaigns to educate Chadema supporters, but they have turned it into charges,” his lawyer Rugemeleza Nshala stated.

In a resolution dated May 8, the European Parliament condemned "the arrest of Lissu and expresses grave concern over the charges against him, which appear to be politically motivated and carry the risk of capital punishment; calls on the Tanzanian Government to immediately and unconditionally release him, ensuring his safety and his right to a fair trial and legal representation".

Narrowly escaping assassination, exile & return to Tanzania

The seasoned opposition leader has been a prominent figure in Tanzania politics and narrowly survived an assassination attempt in 2017.

He went into exile but faced renewed persecution upon his return to Tanzania with his present cases linked to politics.

Aged 57, Lissu has emerged as the face of the opposition at a time when authorities are increasingly cracking down on the opposition Chadema party ahead of the presidential and parliamentary polls in October.

Chadema was disqualified from the upcoming polls after refusing to sign an electoral “code of conduct”.

Lissu and his party maintain that the disqualification is unconstitutional, adding that "the rules were designed to “ensure that the ruling party remains in power”.

Samia Suluhu who served as the late John Pombe Magufuli's Vice President until his death when she ascended to power will be seeking to become the country's first elected female president.