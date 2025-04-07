Kenya Prisons announces mass recruitment of KCSE, degree, diploma, certificate graduates

The Kenya Prisons Service, under the Ministry of Interior and National Administration's State Department for Correctional Services, has officially announced a nationwide recruitment drive.

Kenya Prisons is looking for professional cadet officers, technicians, artisans, and prison constables (both male and female).

The exercise aims to boost the human resource capacity within the country’s correctional facilities.

Recruitment Details & Deadlines

Applications for Professional Cadet Officers, Technicians, and Artisans must be submitted by 30th April 2025 at 5:00 PM.

The recruitment exercise for Prison Constables will take place on 30th April 2025 at designated centers across the country.

Qualifications for Cadet Officers, Technicians, and Artisans

To qualify, prospective applicants must:

Be a Kenyan citizen with a valid National ID.

Have no criminal record.

Be between 18–30 years for degree holders and 18–28 for diploma/certificate holders.

Meet minimum height requirements (5’4” for men, 5’2” for women).

Be physically and medically fit with good vision and hearing.

Female candidates must not be pregnant during recruitment or training.

Academic Requirements

Cadet Officers must have a relevant undergraduate degree from a recognised institution.

Technicians and Artisans must hold a relevant diploma or certificate and be registered with appropriate bodies. Minimum qualifications include a mean grade of D+ in KCSE and certification from a recognised institution such as a Government Trade Test Grade I/II or equivalent.

Upon recruitment, candidates will undergo an intensive paramilitary training lasting nine months for technicians and artisans, and thirteen months for cadet officers.

Prison Constables Recruitment

The recruitment for prison constables also requires candidates to be:

Aged between 18–28 years.

Holders of a KCSE certificate with a minimum mean grade of D+.

In good physical and mental health.

Meeting the same height and fitness requirements as cadet applicants.

Female applicants must not be pregnant during the recruitment or training period.

This category also includes a nine-month para-military training.

Application Process

Applicants are required to fill the PSC.2 form (Revised 2007) available on www.publicservice.go.ke, and submit it alongside copies of academic/professional certificates and their National ID.

Applications should be addressed to: The Commissioner General of Prisons, Prisons Headquarters, P.O. Box 30175-0100, Nairobi, and should be delivered at Magereza House, Bishops Road, Community Area

Caution Against Fraud

The Kenya Prisons Service has announced that the recruitment is completely free.

Acts of bribery, falsification of documents, or impersonation will lead to automatic disqualification and prosecution.

The public has been advised to be vigilant and only present themselves at officially designated centers.