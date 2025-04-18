Kenya Space Agency warns Kenyans of falling space objects on Saturday and Sunday

The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) has issued an official advisory regarding the potential re-entry of space debris over Kenyan airspace.

The re-entry, which could occur between 19th and 20th April 2025, is of particular concern due to the size and unknown mass of the object involved.

The debris, identified by NORAD as Object ID 61909/2024-205R, originates from a rocket body and is predicted to enter Earth's atmosphere on Saturday, 19th April 2025, at approximately 11:15 pm, with a time window of around 15 hours.

This re-entry will affect areas in Kenya, with the flight trajectory extending from the North Eastern region to the South East, passing through areas close to Tanzania.

The space agency stated that while it is unlikely the debris will fall directly on Kenyan soil, the risk to life and property along its path cannot be ignored.

The debris is expected to travel along a North-South path, which includes a significant portion of the Kenyan territory, particularly the southeastern regions.

In a statement released by the KSA, officials cautioned members of the public to remain vigilant between Saturday, 19th April at 7:29 am and Sunday, 20th April at 3:01 pm, as this is when the object is most likely to re-enter.

They advised citizens to be on the lookout for any unusual debris falling or flying through the sky during this time.

While the Kenya Space Agency continues to work with international partners to refine predictions regarding the object’s exact path, it urges the public to report any sightings of debris to local authorities immediately.

Citizens should contact the nearest police station or military camp to ensure swift action is taken in the event that debris is discovered.