U.S. offers up to Sh1.3 billion for information on terror suspect linked to Kenya

The United States Department of State has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of Abdullahi Banati, a suspect linked to the deadly 2020 terrorist attack on a military base in Manda Bay, Kenya.

Banati is accused of playing a key operational planning role in the pre-dawn assault on January 5, 2020.

The attack left three American military personnel dead and wounded one Kenyan soldier.

The terrorist group targeted U.S. and Kenyan forces at the coastal airstrip used for counterterrorism operations in the region.

The reward offer was issued through the U.S. State Department’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, administered by the Diplomatic Security Service.

The program seeks to gather actionable intelligence about those responsible for terrorism against U.S. interests globally.

"If you have information on Abdullahi Banati or others responsible for the attack, submit your tip now," the RFJ statement urges.

The appeal features a photo of Banati and includes multiple encrypted communication options for informants to contact authorities, including via Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, and a direct international phone line at +1-202-702-7843.

The attack on Manda Bay was attributed to the Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab, which has carried out numerous high-profile attacks in Kenya and East Africa.

The group claimed responsibility shortly after the assault, which also destroyed U.S. surveillance aircraft and caused significant security concerns over the vulnerability of American military assets in the region.

The State Department emphasised the importance of public assistance in identifying individuals involved in such attacks. Banati remains at large, and authorities believe he continues to pose a threat.

KDF Heroism

In 2022, three Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers were honoured by the U.S. military for their heroism during the Manda Bay attack.

While initial investigations revealed U.S. military negligence contributed to the base’s vulnerability, the bravery of KDF soldiers helped prevent further casualties.

According to a U.S. Africa Command report, KDF commanders took swift control of the situation while U.S. personnel were caught off guard and took nearly an hour to respond.

The report credited the Kenyan troops with mounting an effective defence, directly contradicting earlier claims, such as a 2020 New York Times article, that had painted KDF forces as retreating.

In a ceremony held on March 17, Colonel Daniel Rotich, Major Martin Muthaura, and Corporal Peter Shikuri were decorated for their roles.

Colonel Rotich was recognised for coordinating air-to-ground combat using a McDonnell Douglas 500 Defender helicopter, helping shift the momentum of the firefight.

Major Muthaura led his troops in a perimeter-clearing assault, showing immense courage under fire.

Despite being wounded, Corporal Shikuri fought bravely and contributed significantly to repelling the attackers.

Major General Gregory Anderson praised the trio’s leadership, teamwork, and selfless service, noting their actions were pivotal in protecting lives and defeating the terrorists.