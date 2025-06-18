KNH issues update on 2-hour brain surgery to save city hawker’s life

A trader who sustained a gunshot wound to the head during Tuesday’s anti-government protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) has undergone life-saving brain surgery and remains in critical condition at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

In an update issued on Wednesday, KNH confirmed that the male patient, who was referred to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department at 3:16 pm on June 17, arrived critically ill with severe brain injury and excessive bleeding.

Dr. Janet Sugut, an emergency physician, led the hospital’s care team in stabilising the patient and placing him on life support. A CT scan of the brain revealed that the bullet had struck the left side of his head.

The patient was taken into surgery at around 8:50 pm, where a team led by Consultant Neurosurgeon Dr. Sam Njiru performed a complex, two-hour operation to remove the bullet.

Following the surgery, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he remains on mechanical ventilation under close monitoring.

“While his condition is still critical, he is alive and under close, round-the-clock observation and care by our medical team,” said Dr. William Sigilai, Acting Chief Executive Officer of KNH.

The hospital also reported that 16 patients in total were treated for protest-related injuries. The majority of cases involved gunshot wounds and blunt trauma.

Of these, seven patients were admitted for further management, nine were treated and discharged, two underwent surgery, and four more are scheduled for surgical procedures.

One additional patient remains unidentified after sustaining a skull fracture, reportedly from an assault.

KNH praised first responders and members of the public for their swift action in ensuring the timely referral of casualties. The hospital also acknowledged the dedication of its medical staff in handling the emergency with professionalism under high-pressure conditions.