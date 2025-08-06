6 major projects by contractor behind Kenyatta Avenue viaduct

The Nairobi Viaduct is one of the most ambitious urban transport infrastructure projects in recent years, aiming to ease traffic around major junctions like Valley Road, Kenyatta Avenue, Ngong Road, and Haile Selassie Avenue.

While the project itself is still ongoing due to funding delays, one name consistently stands out behind the scenes the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

As the main contractor behind the viaduct, CRBC has had a long-standing presence in Kenya, having delivered or been involved in some of the country’s most transformative transport projects.



This article explores the company’s history, key achievements in Kenya, and the impact of its upcoming developments.

Who is China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC)?

CRBC is a Chinese state-owned construction company and a subsidiary of the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), a Fortune Global 500 firm.



The company was established in 1979, although its roots trace back to 1958 when it undertook foreign aid construction projects under the Chinese government.

An ariel view of Nairobi Expressway

Today, CRBC operates in over 60 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. In Africa, the firm is known for delivering complex infrastructure projects, especially in transport.

1. Nairobi Viaduct project

Valued at Sh2.9 billion, the Nairobi Viaduct is designed to decongest critical parts of the city by linking Valley Road, Kenyatta Avenue, Ngong Road, and Haile Selassie Avenue.

Construction began in early 2021 under the supervision of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA). However, despite an initial completion target of 2023, the project faced delays due to funding constraints stalled.

On completion, the viaduct will drastically reduce traffic snarl-ups in Upper Hill and adjacent areas, especially for motorists accessing the central business district.

Viaduct being constructed along Kenyatta Avenue

2. Mombasa–Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR)

Arguably CRBC’s most high-profile project in Kenya, the Mombasa–Nairobi SGR cost about Sh327 billion and was completed ahead of schedule.

Construction started in December 2014, and passenger services were launched in May 2017. The railway replaced the ageing metre-gauge railway, cutting travel time between Nairobi and Mombasa to less than five hours.

The project not only improved movement of people and goods but also became a key symbol of modern transport in Kenya.

The SGR

3. Nairobi Expressway

Another major project by CRBC is the Nairobi Expressway, launched in 2019 and fully operational by July 2022. The elevated road runs from Mlolongo to Westlands, providing relief to daily commuters who previously spent hours in traffic.

This was a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), where CRBC financed the project, estimated between Sh62 billion and Sh88 billion, and is recouping its investment through toll charges.

4. Nairobi Northern and Eastern Bypasses

CRBC has also played a crucial role in the development and expansion of Nairobi’s road network through the Northern and Eastern Bypass projects.

While the original bypasses were completed between 2009 and 2014, CRBC has led the recent dualling (expansion) efforts. The Eastern Bypass dualling, costing Sh12.5 billion, was completed in 2022.

The Northern Bypass dualling has received Cabinet approval, with cost estimates ranging between Sh30 billion and Sh40 billion. The expansion is set to further ease traffic flow across residential areas like Runda, Ruaka, and Kahawa.

The Nairobi Expressway

5. Nairobi–Mau Summit Highway

One of the most anticipated projects in Kenya is the Nairobi–Mau Summit Highway expansion, a key part of the Northern Corridor used for trade between Kenya and neighbouring countries like Uganda, Rwanda, and DRC.

CRBC, in partnership with Kenya’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF), has submitted a joint proposal for the Sh170 billion PPP project.

If awarded the tender, CRBC will be tasked with transforming the corridor into a dual carriageway, improving safety, logistics, and regional trade competitiveness.

6. Talanta Stadium and Western Bypass

As part of Kenya’s preparations to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), CRBC is constructing the 60,000-seat Talanta Stadium under the supervision of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).



The stadium is scheduled for completion by February 2026.