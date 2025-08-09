KUCCPS opens TVET applications, cuts fee: How to apply, requirements & contacts

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal has reopened for candidates to apply for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

KUCCPS shared in a statement that the application window for the September 2025 intake will run for two weeks.

Applicants who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) between 2000 and 2024 are invited to apply to pursue various courses offered at different institutions in the country.

KUCCPS also announced a significant drop in application fee, revieing it from Sh1500 to Sh500.

The move is aimed at encouraging as many candidates as possible to apply, slashing the cost that has seen applicants from humble backgrounds struggle to apply or fail to do so.

Eligible candidates have until August 22, 2025 to apply for placement into diploma, craft certificate, and artisan certificate courses.

Kenya Universities and College Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) CEO Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome

Application requirements

Candidates interested in pursuing Diploma (Level 6) courses must have scored a minimum of C-minus and above in KCSE.

The requirement for Craft Certificate courses (Level 5) has been set at D (plain) and above while Artisan Certificate (level 4 courses) must have scored a minimum of an E in KCSE.

How to apply

Interested candidates are required to visit the KUCCPS portal where they will need to key in their KCSE index number, the year they sat for the KCSE exams, and a password to log in.

Those logging in for the first time are directed to use their Birth Certificate Number or KCPE Index Number (as used in KCSE Exam Registration) as the Initial Password.

Upon successful login, candidates are required to select the courses they wish to pursue 41 public universities, 29 eligible private universities, and other institutions available on the KUCCPS.

Students enrolled for various courses at institutions are eligible for government scholarships and Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) funding.

How to reach KUCCPS for support & inquiries

Application guidelines are available on the KUCCPS website with candidates who run into challenges or have questions encouraged to reach out to the placement body for assistance.

Candidates will be assisted at any TVET institution as well as Huduma Centres across the country.