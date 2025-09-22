5 urban traps that could derail Eldoret’s sustainable growth

Nairobi is no doubt the heartbeat of East Africa. The 696 km² city hosts Kenya’s political, financial, and cultural nerve centre, attracting millions who seek opportunity and promise.

From skyscrapers that house multinational firms to informal settlements where many struggle to make ends meet, Nairobi reflects both the potential and the pitfalls of rapid urbanisation.

Urban development in Kenya, however, is expanding beyond the capital. Cities and towns are steadily rising, each positioning itself as a new frontier of growth.

Among them, Eldoret stands out. Recently elevated to city status, it is quickly gaining recognition as a hub for business, education, and athletics.

With its good roads, international airport, and growing investment in malls and housing, Eldoret has the makings of a city that could absorb thousands of Kenyans seeking fresh opportunities.

From Nairobi’s congestion and waste crisis to Mombasa’s water shortages and Kisumu’s poor road networks, each city provides examples of pitfalls Eldoret must deliberately avoid if it is to grow sustainably.

A File image of Eldoret Town

1. Traffic - Learning from Nairobi’s gridlock

Traffic congestion has become one of Nairobi’s defining problems, and perhaps its biggest failure as a modern African city.

Commuters often spend several hours a day stuck in gridlock, with little relief even after the construction of bypasses, flyovers, and the recent expressway.

The problem stems not only from the sheer number of vehicles but also from poor planning: insufficient parking facilities, unregulated public transport, and failure to prioritise mass transit options like trains and buses.

Nairobi’s matatu culture, while vibrant, has also added to the chaos due to the lack of organised stages and proper traffic discipline.

For Eldoret, the lesson is clear. While traffic is currently manageable, the rise in trailers, private vehicles, boda bodas, and matatus could easily spiral out of control if not addressed early.

The city should invest in a well-planned public transport system, encourage the use of non-motorised transport such as bicycles and walkways, and create structured parking zones.

2. Water supply

Mombasa is Kenya’s second-largest city and the gateway to the Indian Ocean, but for decades it has struggled with one fundamental problem, water shortages.

The city depends heavily on supplies piped from sources far inland, which are often insufficient to meet demand.

This chronic shortage has left residents paying high prices to private vendors, while industries and hotels are forced to invest in costly alternatives like boreholes and desalination plants.

Eldoret must avoid this fate by safeguarding its water resources early. The city is strategically located near rivers and highland catchments, but rapid population growth could strain these supplies if not managed properly.



Authorities must invest in reservoirs, modern piping systems, and rainwater harvesting programmes.

Additionally, Eldoret should embrace water recycling initiatives and introduce policies that encourage industries to use water responsibly.

3. Roads

Kisumu, Kenya’s third-largest city, has a rich history as a trading hub on the shores of Lake Victoria. In recent years, the city has attracted renewed investment with the modernisation of its port, airport, and markets.

A file photo of poor roads

However, one of Kisumu’s persistent weaknesses is its inadequate road infrastructure. Many of its roads are narrow, poorly maintained, or simply non-existent in fast-growing informal settlements.

This has slowed down business, increased transport costs, and created bottlenecks that frustrate both residents and investors.

For a city with such enormous potential, these gaps in infrastructure have remained a stumbling block to sustainable growth.

Eldoret, in contrast, is currently praised for its relatively good road network, but this advantage could quickly disappear as its population expands.

Estates on the city’s periphery are growing fast, and unless roads are expanded and maintained in tandem with development, Eldoret could face the same frustrations seen in Kisumu.

The city should prioritise constructing ring roads and feeder roads that connect residential areas with the CBD and industrial zones.

4. Security: Avoiding Nairobi’s and Nakuru’s pitfalls

Security is another area where Eldoret must tread carefully. Nairobi provides a cautionary tale: in its informal settlements, crime is rampant, ranging from petty theft to organised gangs.

Poor lighting, unemployment, and over-stretched police resources have made certain areas unsafe, undermining the quality of life and discouraging investment.

Nakuru, too, has faced challenges, particularly with unrest linked to rapid urbanisation and political tensions.



These insecurities remind us that a city’s success depends not just on roads and buildings but also on the safety of its residents.

Eldoret has so far maintained a reputation as a relatively safe city, but as it grows, pressures could mount.

To avoid sliding into insecurity, Eldoret’s leadership should prioritise community policing, expand CCTV surveillance, and ensure streets and estates are well-lit.

READ ALSO: 7 qualifications Eldoret Town has satisfied to be conferred city status

5. Sanitation and garbage disposal

One of Nairobi’s most visible failures is its poor sanitation and waste management system. Mountains of uncollected garbage are a common sight in estates and along busy roads.

Sewer lines are often overstretched or broken, leading to frequent blockages and flooding. Informal settlements suffer the most, with poor sanitation contributing to outbreaks of diseases such as cholera.

Despite multiple attempts by different administrations, Nairobi continues to struggle with garbage collection and disposal, which has become both a public health crisis and an environmental disaster.

Eldoret has an opportunity to prevent this crisis before it begins. With its growing population, waste generation will only increase, and without proper planning, the city could face Nairobi-style challenges.

Authorities must establish efficient waste collection systems, create designated dumping and recycling facilities, and invest in modern sewer systems.

A street filled with sewage waste (Twitter)