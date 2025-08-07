The Ministry of Education is developing a proposal to create an international platform for top performers from the Kenya National Music Festivals, according to Basic Education PS Julius Bitok.

The initiative aims to provide students with opportunities beyond the national festivals and the State Gala.

Bitok stated that the proposal will be presented to President William Ruto during the Gala and will be part of the President's legacy in arts and culture.

Kenya Music Festival 2025 in Meru County

Speaking at the 97th Kenya National Music Festivals, the PS also encouraged stakeholders to find ways to monetise performing arts to benefit talented students, especially those from low-income families.

Our children are gifted. Let’s not just celebrate their talents, let’s empower them to earn from it.

He emphasised the importance of supporting structures that commercialise creativity without exploiting the artists.

PS Bitok also directed its field officers to crack down on schools defying traffic regulations restricting school buses' road hours to 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The PS said the Ministry was aware that school buses were operating beyond the Traffic (Amendment) Act 2017 provisions.

The restricted hours were introduced following a spate of deadly accidents involving school buses and were intended to enhance road safety for students.

I am instructing all regional, county and sub-county directors of education to ensure full compliance. Any school or individual found violating this directive will face the full force of the law.

He said that the directive will be enforced without exceptions.

This is not just about the Music Festivals. It is the law, and it applies everywhere. This is a reminder lest people forget. The Ministry will not compromise the learner's safety under any circumstances.

