Ministry of Health announces vaccine shortage, 12 counties completely out of stock

The Ministry of Health has issued a statement addressing the critical shortage of vaccines in Kenya, revealing that 12 out of 47 counties have completely run out of vaccine stocks.

This shortage has raised concerns regarding the country's immunization efforts, with key vaccines like BCG (Tuberculosis), Polio, and Rota Virus running low.

However, the Ministry of Health has reassured the public that steps are being taken to address the crisis and ensure all children are vaccinated.

Current Vaccine Shortages

The Ministry of Health press statement highlighted that several vaccines are in critical supply.

The BCG (Tuberculosis) vaccine and the Polio vaccine have just two weeks’ worth of stock remaining, while the Rota Virus vaccine has a month’s supply left.

This has resulted in supply disruptions, particularly in counties facing a complete depletion of their vaccine stocks.

Health experts fear that the shortage could hinder efforts to protect children from preventable diseases, particularly as Kenya works towards improving vaccine coverage and eradicating diseases like polio and tuberculosis.

Global Supply Bottlenecks

The Ministry of Health has attributed the vaccine shortage to ongoing global supply chain issues.

The statement acknowledged that these bottlenecks, exacerbated by the global demand for vaccines, have caused delays in the timely delivery of supplies to Kenya.

Ministry’s Immediate Actions

In response to the vaccine shortage, the Ministry has launched a series of interventions. It has confirmed that 3.2 million doses of the Polio vaccine are currently being cleared at the Port and are expected to be distributed by 10th June 2025.

Additionally, 3 million doses of the BCG vaccine are expected to arrive at the Port, with distribution planned by 15th June 2025.

The Ministry of Health is also establishing a Strategic Vaccine Reserve across all 47 counties, which will ensure that future vaccine supplies are handled efficiently and distributed without delay.

The PS Oluga assured the public that no child would miss out on vital vaccinations due to the shortage.

Through the Zero-Dose Catch-Up Mechanism, the Ministry of Health has promised to prioritise the vaccination of children who have missed out on routine immunisation, ensuring that all regions have equitable access to vaccines.

Dr. Oluga emphasised the government’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the health of all Kenyans, especially the children.

The public has been urged to remain patient as the government works towards resolving the vaccine shortage.