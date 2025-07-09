Moses Kuria bids emotional goodbye to Ruto after resignation from gov't

Former Cabinet Secretary and senior advisor Moses Kuria has formally resigned from government, ending a nearly three-year stint in various top-level roles under President William Ruto.

In a statement posted on social media Tuesday evening, Kuria said he had met with President Ruto, who “graciously accepted” his resignation.

Kuria thanked the Head of State for the opportunity to serve in multiple portfolios since Ruto’s administration took office in September 2022.

President William Ruto with Moses Kuria during the funeral Service of the latter's sister in Gatundu South, Kiambu County in January 2023

“I thank President Ruto for having given me an opportunity to serve as Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry for 11 months, Public Service, Delivery and Performance Management for 9 months and Senior Economic Advisor for the last 10 months,” Kuria wrote.

The former Gatundu South MP said he was stepping down to “pursue personal interests,” but expressed pride in the contributions he made toward advancing the Kenya Kwanza government's economic blueprint.

“As I move on, I am proud of the work the President and I did to implement the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda which I designed together with the President as our 2022 Electoral Platform,” Kuria added.

Kuria’s exit comes amid wider speculation of political realignment ahead of the 2027 General Election. He did not give further details about his future plans, but his parting words, “Long Live Kenya”, suggest he may remain active in public life.

Moses Kuria’s Career Profile

Moses Kiarie Kuria, born in 1971 in Kiambu County and educated at the University of Nairobi (BBA, 1994), has built a multifaceted career spanning investment banking, entrepreneurship, and politics.

His early professional journey began in finance: from 1991 to 1993, he worked as an analyst at Dyer & Blair Bank, then moved to Tota Kenya as an accountant (1993‑1994).

These roles led to further international banking experience, serving as Process Improvement Manager at Al Rajhi Bank in Saudi Arabia between 1999 and 2003, and Chief Operations Officer at Wamad IT & Consulting in Saudi Arabia (2003‑2007).

Kuria transitioned into politics in 2014, winning the Gatundu South parliamentary seat unopposed after the passing of MP Jossy Ngugi. He was re‑elected in 2017 under the Jubilee Party.

In 2021, he founded the Chama Cha Kazi party. In August 2022, he unsuccessfully vied for the Kiambu County gubernatorial seat, conceding defeat and indicating his return to private enterprise.

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria

Soon after, President William Ruto appointed him Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade & Industry (September 2022–October 2023).

In October 2023, he was reassigned as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance & Delivery Management. In July 2024, following nationwide protests, Ruto dissolved his cabinet; Kuria was appointed Senior Economic Advisor, joining the Council of Economic Advisors to support the Bottom‑Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Parallel to public service, Kuria is an active entrepreneur. He founded West Port Industrial City, Fanaka Mobile, and Eqwipetrol Ltd.