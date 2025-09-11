Most and least educated Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto's administration

An analysis of the profiles of Kenya's top cabinet secretaries reveals a group dominated by multi-millionaires, billionaires, and overwhelming alumni of the University of Nairobi.
The financial disclosures paint a picture of immense personal wealth at the highest echelons of government.
The cabinet is home to at least three billionaires, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi with an estimated net worth of Sh 4 billion.
He is followed by Information CS William Kabogo Gitau (Sh 3.01 billion) and Mining CS Hassan Ali Joho (Sh 2.36 billion).
The majority of the ministers are multi-millionaires. Notable figures include Health CS Aden Duale (Sh 980 million), Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe (Sh 842 million), and Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba (Sh 790 million).
Even those on the lower end of the spectrum possess significant wealth, with the lowest declared net worth belonging to Water and Irrigation CS Eric Muriithi Muuga at Sh 31 million.
When it comes to education, one institution stands head and shoulders above all others: the University of Nairobi (UoN). A staggering 15 out of the 24 cabinet members listed have attended UoN for either their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.
This makes it the undisputed academic breeding ground for the country's current leadership.
The most common fields of study are Law and Commerce/Business. At least eight members of the Cabinet hold a law degree, many of whom also possess a postgraduate diploma from the Kenya School of Law.
Similarly, at least ten have undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in Commerce, Business Administration, or a related field, highlighting a cabinet composition that leans heavily on legal and corporate expertise.
Other institutions that feature, though less prominently, include Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Kenyatta University, Moi University, and Egerton University.
A few members also boast postgraduate qualifications from prestigious international universities, including the University of London, the University of Pretoria, and Harvard Kennedy School.
Eight out of the 24 top positions are held by women, representing exactly one-third (33.3%) of the cabinet.
Key female figures in the cabinet include Lands CS Alice Wahome, Tourism CS Rebecca Miano, and Attorney General Dorcas Agik Oduor, all of whom are distinguished lawyers and alumnae of the University of Nairobi.
Most and least educated Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto's administration
Below is a list of the academic qualifications of Ruto's cabinet in no particular order
Musalia Mudavadi
Net Worth: Sh 4 billion
Qualifications:
Primary School: Nairobi Primary School
Secondary School: Jamuhuri High School
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Land Economics)
Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen
Net Worth: Sh 620 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Chawis Primary School
Secondary School: St. Joseph's High School, Marakwet High School, St. Patrick’s High School in Iten
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)
Post Graduate Education: Kenya School of Law (Post Graduate Diploma in Law), University of Pretoria (LLM), American University Washington College of Law (LLM)
READ ALSO: CS Kipchumba Murkomen’s Biography - Early life, education, family & political career
Aden Duale
Net Worth: Sh 980 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Garissa Boys Primary School
Secondary School: Garissa High School, Moi Forces Academy
University (Undergraduate): Moi University (Education)
Post Graduate Education: JKUAT (MBA)
READ ALSO: Aden Duale - From high school teacher to 3-time cabinet secretary
Alice Wahome
Net Worth: Sh 327.65 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Karumu Primary School
Secondary School: Siakago High School
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)
Post Graduate Education: Kenya School of Law (Diploma), University of Nairobi (LLM)
Alfred Mutua
Net Worth: Sh 462 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Toi Primary School
Secondary School: Dagoretti High School, Jamhuri High School
University (Undergraduate): Whitworth College (BA in Journalism)
Post Graduate Education: Eastern Washington University (MSc in Communications), University of Western Sydney (PhD)
Davis Chirchir
Net Worth: Sh 509.8 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Not publicly Available
Secondary School: Kericho High School
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (BSc Computer Science)
Post Graduate Education: Post Graduate Diploma in Telegraphic Engineering, KPTC, Royal Holloway, University of London (MBA)
Rebecca Miano
Net Worth: Sh 444 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Not Publicly Available
Secondary School: Kapropita Girls School
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)
Post Graduate Education: University of London (LLM), University of South Africa (Postgraduate diploma)
Hassan Ali Joho
Net Worth: Sh 2.36 billion
Qualifications:
Primary School: Tom Mboya Primary School
Secondary School: Serani Secondary School
University (Undergraduate): Kampala University (BA in Business Administration)
Post Graduate Education: Public Leadership Credential and Executive Certificate in Public Leadership, Harvard Kennedy School, Gretsa University (Masters in Business Administration)
Julius Migos Ogamba
Net Worth: Sh 790 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Not Publicly Available
Secondary School: Not Publicly Available
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)
Post Graduate Education: Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma), University of London (Diploma in Law)
John Mbadi Ng'ongo
Net Worth: Sh 380 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Ligongo Primary School
Secondary School: Kokuro Secondary School
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (BCom)
Post Graduate Education: University of Nairobi (MBA)
Eric Muriithi Muuga
Net Worth: Sh 31 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Athi Primary School, St. John’s Boarding School
Secondary School: Lenana School
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Civil Engineering)
Post Graduate Education: University of Nairobi (Msc Civil Engineering)
Dr. Deborah Mulongo Barasa
Net Worth: Sh 455 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Not Publicly Available
Secondary School: Not Publicly Available
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)
Post Graduate Education: University of Nairobi (Master's in Medicine in Internal Medicine)
Lee Kinyanjui
Net Worth: Sh 471 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: High Ridge Primary School
Secondary School: Kamiti Secondary School
University (Undergraduate): Kenyatta University (BA Literature)
Mutahi Kagwe
Net Worth: Sh 842 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Kihate Primary School
Secondary School: Kagumo High School
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Commerce)
Post Graduate Education: United States International University (MBA)
James Opiyo Wandayi
Net Worth: Sh 530 million
Qualifications:
Sikalame Primary School
Sawagongo Secondary School
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (BSc Agriculture)
Post Graduate Education: JKUAT (MBA)
William Kabogo Gitau
Net Worth: Sh 3.01 Billion
Qualifications:
Primary School: St. George's School
Secondary School: Thika Technical School
University (Undergraduate): Panjab University, India (BCom)
Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku
Net Worth: Sh 377 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Not Publicly Available
Secondary School: Not Publicly Available
University (Undergraduate): Catholic University (BCom)
Post Graduate Education: University Of Nairobi (MBA)
Beatrice Askul Moe
Net Worth: Sh 100 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Not Publicly Available
Secondary School: Not Publicly Available
University (Undergraduate): Catholic University of Eastern Africa (BA Social Sciences)
Hanna Wendot Cheptumo
Net Worth: Sh 420 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Not Publicly Available
Secondary School: Kituro High School, Kapsabet Girls High School
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)
Dorcas Agik Oduor
Net Worth: Sh 85 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Not Publicly Available
Secondary School: Lwak Girls' High School
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)
Post Graduate Education: University Of Nairobi (M.A. in International Conflict Management)
Salim Mvurya
Net Worth: Sh 158 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Mavirivirini Primary School
Secondary School: Mpeketoni Secondary School
Post Graduate Education: University of Sussex (Master’s degree in Participation, Power and Social Change)
Roselinda Soipan Tuya
Net Worth: Sh 243 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Ole Ntutu Arid Zone Primary School
Secondary School: Kenya High School
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)
Post Graduate Education: Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma), University of Washington (LLM)
Mercy Kiiru Wanjau
Net Worth: Sh 475.4 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Not listed
Secondary School: Not listed
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)
Post Graduate Education: University of Cape Town (LLM), University of Westminster (Postgraduate Certificate), Strathmore Business School (Certificate), Oxford University (Digital Governance Programme certification)
Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya
Net Worth: Sh 600 million
Qualifications:
Primary School: Mabole Primary School
Secondary School: Butere Boys High School, Kisii High School
University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Bcom)
Post Graduate Education: University of Nairobi (MBA)