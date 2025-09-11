Most and least educated Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto's administration

An analysis of the profiles of Kenya's top cabinet secretaries reveals a group dominated by multi-millionaires, billionaires, and overwhelming alumni of the University of Nairobi.

The financial disclosures paint a picture of immense personal wealth at the highest echelons of government.

The cabinet is home to at least three billionaires, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi with an estimated net worth of Sh 4 billion.

He is followed by Information CS William Kabogo Gitau (Sh 3.01 billion) and Mining CS Hassan Ali Joho (Sh 2.36 billion).

Hassan Joho appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments

ADVERTISEMENT

The majority of the ministers are multi-millionaires. Notable figures include Health CS Aden Duale (Sh 980 million), Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe (Sh 842 million), and Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba (Sh 790 million).

Even those on the lower end of the spectrum possess significant wealth, with the lowest declared net worth belonging to Water and Irrigation CS Eric Muriithi Muuga at Sh 31 million.

When it comes to education, one institution stands head and shoulders above all others: the University of Nairobi (UoN). A staggering 15 out of the 24 cabinet members listed have attended UoN for either their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

This makes it the undisputed academic breeding ground for the country's current leadership.

The most common fields of study are Law and Commerce/Business. At least eight members of the Cabinet hold a law degree, many of whom also possess a postgraduate diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, at least ten have undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in Commerce, Business Administration, or a related field, highlighting a cabinet composition that leans heavily on legal and corporate expertise.

Other institutions that feature, though less prominently, include Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Kenyatta University, Moi University, and Egerton University.

A few members also boast postgraduate qualifications from prestigious international universities, including the University of London, the University of Pretoria, and Harvard Kennedy School.

Eight out of the 24 top positions are held by women, representing exactly one-third (33.3%) of the cabinet.

Key female figures in the cabinet include Lands CS Alice Wahome, Tourism CS Rebecca Miano, and Attorney General Dorcas Agik Oduor , all of whom are distinguished lawyers and alumnae of the University of Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when he appeared before the Senate

Most and least educated Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto's administration

Below is a list of the academic qualifications of Ruto's cabinet in no particular order

Musalia Mudavadi

Net Worth: Sh 4 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

Qualifications:

Primary School: Nairobi Primary School

Secondary School: Jamuhuri High School

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Land Economics)

Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen

Net Worth: Sh 620 million

Qualifications:

ADVERTISEMENT

Primary School: Chawis Primary School

Secondary School: St. Joseph's High School, Marakwet High School, St. Patrick’s High School in Iten

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

Post Graduate Education: Kenya School of Law (Post Graduate Diploma in Law), University of Pretoria (LLM), American University Washington College of Law (LLM)

Aden Duale

Net Worth: Sh 980 million

Qualifications:

ADVERTISEMENT

Primary School: Garissa Boys Primary School

Secondary School: Garissa High School, Moi Forces Academy

University (Undergraduate): Moi University (Education)

Post Graduate Education: JKUAT (MBA)

Alice Wahome

Net Worth: Sh 327.65 million

Qualifications:

ADVERTISEMENT

Primary School: Karumu Primary School

Secondary School: Siakago High School

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

Post Graduate Education: Kenya School of Law (Diploma), University of Nairobi (LLM)

Alfred Mutua

Net Worth: Sh 462 million

Qualifications:

Primary School: Toi Primary School

Secondary School: Dagoretti High School, Jamhuri High School

University (Undergraduate): Whitworth College (BA in Journalism)

Post Graduate Education: Eastern Washington University (MSc in Communications), University of Western Sydney (PhD)

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Dr. Alfred Mutua

Davis Chirchir

Net Worth: Sh 509.8 million

Qualifications:

Primary School: Not publicly Available

ADVERTISEMENT

Secondary School: Kericho High School

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (BSc Computer Science)

Post Graduate Education: Post Graduate Diploma in Telegraphic Engineering, KPTC, Royal Holloway, University of London (MBA)

Rebecca Miano

Net Worth: Sh 444 million

Qualifications:

Primary School: Not Publicly Available

Secondary School: Kapropita Girls School

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

Post Graduate Education: University of London (LLM), University of South Africa (Postgraduate diploma)

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism CS Rebecca Miano

Hassan Ali Joho

Net Worth: Sh 2.36 billion

Qualifications:

Primary School: Tom Mboya Primary School

Secondary School: Serani Secondary School

University (Undergraduate): Kampala University (BA in Business Administration)

Post Graduate Education: Public Leadership Credential and Executive Certificate in Public Leadership, Harvard Kennedy School, Gretsa University (Masters in Business Administration)

ADVERTISEMENT

Julius Migos Ogamba

Net Worth: Sh 790 million

Qualifications:

Primary School: Not Publicly Available

Secondary School: Not Publicly Available

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

Post Graduate Education: Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma), University of London (Diploma in Law)

John Mbadi Ng'ongo

ADVERTISEMENT

Net Worth: Sh 380 million

Qualifications:

Primary School: Ligongo Primary School

Secondary School: Kokuro Secondary School

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (BCom)

Post Graduate Education: University of Nairobi (MBA)

Eric Muriithi Muuga

Net Worth: Sh 31 million

ADVERTISEMENT

Qualifications:

Primary School: Athi Primary School, St. John’s Boarding School

Secondary School: Lenana School

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Civil Engineering)

Post Graduate Education: University of Nairobi (Msc Civil Engineering)

Water, Irrigation and Sanitation CS Eric Mugaa

Dr. Deborah Mulongo Barasa

Net Worth: Sh 455 million

ADVERTISEMENT

Qualifications:

Primary School: Not Publicly Available

Secondary School: Not Publicly Available

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)

Post Graduate Education: University of Nairobi (Master's in Medicine in Internal Medicine)

Lee Kinyanjui

Net Worth: Sh 471 million

Qualifications:

ADVERTISEMENT

Primary School: High Ridge Primary School

Secondary School: Kamiti Secondary School

University (Undergraduate): Kenyatta University (BA Literature)

Mutahi Kagwe

Net Worth: Sh 842 million

Qualifications:

Primary School: Kihate Primary School

Secondary School: Kagumo High School

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Commerce)

Post Graduate Education: United States International University (MBA)

ADVERTISEMENT

James Opiyo Wandayi

Net Worth: Sh 530 million

Qualifications:

Sikalame Primary School

Sawagongo Secondary School

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (BSc Agriculture)

Post Graduate Education: JKUAT (MBA)

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi

ADVERTISEMENT

William Kabogo Gitau

Net Worth: Sh 3.01 Billion

Qualifications:

Primary School: St. George's School

Secondary School: Thika Technical School

University (Undergraduate): Panjab University, India (BCom)

Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku

ADVERTISEMENT

Net Worth: Sh 377 million

Qualifications:

Primary School: Not Publicly Available

Secondary School: Not Publicly Available

University (Undergraduate): Catholic University (BCom)

Post Graduate Education: University Of Nairobi (MBA)

Beatrice Askul Moe

Net Worth: Sh 100 million

ADVERTISEMENT

Qualifications:

Primary School: Not Publicly Available

Secondary School: Not Publicly Available

University (Undergraduate): Catholic University of Eastern Africa (BA Social Sciences)

Beatrice Askul Moe

Hanna Wendot Cheptumo

Net Worth: Sh 420 million

ADVERTISEMENT

Qualifications:

Primary School: Not Publicly Available

Secondary School: Kituro High School, Kapsabet Girls High School

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

Dorcas Agik Oduor

Net Worth: Sh 85 million

Qualifications:

ADVERTISEMENT

Primary School: Not Publicly Available

Secondary School: Lwak Girls' High School

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

Post Graduate Education: University Of Nairobi (M.A. in International Conflict Management)

Salim Mvurya

Net Worth: Sh 158 million

Qualifications:

Primary School: Mavirivirini Primary School

Secondary School: Mpeketoni Secondary School

Post Graduate Education: University of Sussex (Master’s degree in Participation, Power and Social Change)

ADVERTISEMENT

Roselinda Soipan Tuya

Net Worth: Sh 243 million

Qualifications:

Primary School: Ole Ntutu Arid Zone Primary School

Secondary School: Kenya High School

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

Post Graduate Education: Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma), University of Washington (LLM)

Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Roselinda Soipan Tuya

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy Kiiru Wanjau

Net Worth: Sh 475.4 million

Qualifications:

Primary School: Not listed

Secondary School: Not listed

University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

Post Graduate Education: University of Cape Town (LLM), University of Westminster (Postgraduate Certificate), Strathmore Business School (Certificate), Oxford University (Digital Governance Programme certification)

Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya

ADVERTISEMENT

Net Worth: Sh 600 million

Qualifications: