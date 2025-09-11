Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home
ADVERTISEMENT

Most and least educated Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto's administration

11 September 2025 at 18:15
15 out of the 24 Cabinet Secretaries have attended UoN for either their undergraduate or postgraduate studies. 
CS Hassan Joho, Roslinda Soipan Tuya and Kipchumba Murkomen
CS Hassan Joho, Roslinda Soipan Tuya and Kipchumba Murkomen

    An analysis of the profiles of Kenya's top cabinet secretaries reveals a group dominated by multi-millionaires, billionaires, and overwhelming alumni of the University of Nairobi. 

    The financial disclosures paint a picture of immense personal wealth at the highest echelons of government. 

    The cabinet is home to at least three billionaires, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi with an estimated net worth of Sh 4 billion. 

    He is followed by Information CS William Kabogo Gitau (Sh 3.01 billion) and Mining CS Hassan Ali Joho (Sh 2.36 billion).

    Hassan Joho appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments

    Hassan Joho appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The majority of the ministers are multi-millionaires. Notable figures include Health CS Aden Duale (Sh 980 million), Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe (Sh 842 million), and Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba (Sh 790 million).

    Even those on the lower end of the spectrum possess significant wealth, with the lowest declared net worth belonging to Water and Irrigation CS Eric Muriithi Muuga at Sh 31 million. 

    When it comes to education, one institution stands head and shoulders above all others: the University of Nairobi (UoN). A staggering 15 out of the 24 cabinet members listed have attended UoN for either their undergraduate or postgraduate studies. 

    This makes it the undisputed academic breeding ground for the country's current leadership.

    The most common fields of study are Law and Commerce/Business. At least eight members of the Cabinet hold a law degree, many of whom also possess a postgraduate diploma from the Kenya School of Law. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Similarly, at least ten have undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in Commerce, Business Administration, or a related field, highlighting a cabinet composition that leans heavily on legal and corporate expertise.

    Other institutions that feature, though less prominently, include Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Kenyatta University, Moi University, and Egerton University. 

    A few members also boast postgraduate qualifications from prestigious international universities, including the University of London, the University of Pretoria, and Harvard Kennedy School.

    Eight out of the 24 top positions are held by women, representing exactly one-third (33.3%) of the cabinet. 

    Key female figures in the cabinet include Lands CS Alice Wahome, Tourism CS Rebecca Miano, and Attorney General Dorcas Agik Oduor, all of whom are distinguished lawyers and alumnae of the University of Nairobi.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when he appeared before the Senate

    Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when he appeared before the Senate

    Most and least educated Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto's administration

    Below is a list of the academic qualifications of Ruto's cabinet in no particular order

    Musalia Mudavadi

    Net Worth: Sh 4 billion

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Nairobi Primary School

    • Secondary School: Jamuhuri High School

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Land Economics)

    Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen

    Net Worth: Sh 620 million

    Qualifications:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    • Primary School: Chawis Primary School

    • Secondary School: St. Joseph's High School, Marakwet High School, St. Patrick’s High School in Iten

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

    • Post Graduate Education: Kenya School of Law (Post Graduate Diploma in Law), University of Pretoria (LLM), American University Washington College of Law (LLM)

    READ ALSO: CS Kipchumba Murkomen’s Biography - Early life, education, family & political career

    Aden Duale

    Net Worth: Sh 980 million

    Qualifications:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    • Primary School: Garissa Boys Primary School

    • Secondary School: Garissa High School, Moi Forces Academy

    • University (Undergraduate): Moi University (Education)

    • Post Graduate Education: JKUAT (MBA)

    READ ALSO: Aden Duale - From high school teacher to 3-time cabinet secretary

    Alice Wahome

    Net Worth: Sh 327.65 million

    Qualifications:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    • Primary School: Karumu Primary School

    • Secondary School: Siakago High School

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

    • Post Graduate Education: Kenya School of Law (Diploma), University of Nairobi (LLM)

    Alfred Mutua

    Net Worth: Sh 462 million

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Toi Primary School

    • Secondary School: Dagoretti High School, Jamhuri High School

    • University (Undergraduate): Whitworth College (BA in Journalism)

    • Post Graduate Education: Eastern Washington University (MSc in Communications), University of Western Sydney (PhD)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Dr. Alfred Mutua

    Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Dr. Alfred Mutua

    Davis Chirchir

    Net Worth: Sh 509.8 million

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Not publicly Available

    ADVERTISEMENT

    • Secondary School: Kericho High School

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (BSc Computer Science)

    • Post Graduate Education: Post Graduate Diploma in Telegraphic Engineering, KPTC, Royal Holloway, University of London (MBA)

    Rebecca Miano

    Net Worth: Sh 444 million

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Not Publicly Available

    • Secondary School: Kapropita Girls School

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

    • Post Graduate Education: University of London (LLM), University of South Africa (Postgraduate diploma)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Tourism CS Rebecca Miano

    Tourism CS Rebecca Miano

    Hassan Ali Joho

    Net Worth: Sh 2.36 billion

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Tom Mboya Primary School

    • Secondary School: Serani Secondary School

    • University (Undergraduate): Kampala University (BA in Business Administration)

    • Post Graduate Education: Public Leadership Credential and Executive Certificate in Public Leadership, Harvard Kennedy School, Gretsa University (Masters in Business Administration)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Julius Migos Ogamba

    Net Worth: Sh 790 million

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Not Publicly Available

    • Secondary School: Not Publicly Available

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

    • Post Graduate Education: Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma), University of London (Diploma in Law)

    John Mbadi Ng'ongo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Net Worth: Sh 380 million

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Ligongo Primary School

    • Secondary School: Kokuro Secondary School

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (BCom)

    • Post Graduate Education: University of Nairobi (MBA)

    Eric Muriithi Muuga

    Net Worth: Sh 31 million

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Athi Primary School, St. John’s Boarding School

    • Secondary School: Lenana School

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Civil Engineering)

    • Post Graduate Education: University of Nairobi (Msc Civil Engineering)

    Water, Irrigation and Sanitation CS Eric Mugaa

    Water, Irrigation and Sanitation CS Eric Mugaa

    Dr. Deborah Mulongo Barasa

    Net Worth: Sh 455 million

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Not Publicly Available

    • Secondary School: Not Publicly Available

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)

    • Post Graduate Education: University of Nairobi (Master's in Medicine in Internal Medicine)

    Lee Kinyanjui

    Net Worth: Sh 471 million

    Qualifications:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    • Primary School: High Ridge Primary School

    • Secondary School: Kamiti Secondary School

    • University (Undergraduate): Kenyatta University (BA Literature)

    Mutahi Kagwe

    Net Worth: Sh 842 million

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Kihate Primary School

    • Secondary School: Kagumo High School

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Commerce)

    • Post Graduate Education: United States International University (MBA)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    James Opiyo Wandayi

    Net Worth: Sh 530 million

    Qualifications:

    • Sikalame Primary School

    • Sawagongo Secondary School

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (BSc Agriculture)

    • Post Graduate Education: JKUAT (MBA)

    Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi

    Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    William Kabogo Gitau

    Net Worth: Sh 3.01 Billion

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: St. George's School

    • Secondary School: Thika Technical School

    • University (Undergraduate): Panjab University, India (BCom)

    Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Net Worth: Sh 377 million

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Not Publicly Available

    • Secondary School: Not Publicly Available

    • University (Undergraduate): Catholic University (BCom)

    • Post Graduate Education: University Of Nairobi (MBA)

    Beatrice Askul Moe

    Net Worth: Sh 100 million

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Not Publicly Available

    • Secondary School: Not Publicly Available

    • University (Undergraduate): Catholic University of Eastern Africa (BA Social Sciences)

    Beatrice Askul Moe

    Beatrice Askul Moe

    Hanna Wendot Cheptumo

    Net Worth: Sh 420 million

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Not Publicly Available

    • Secondary School: Kituro High School, Kapsabet Girls High School

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

    Dorcas Agik Oduor

    Net Worth: Sh 85 million

    Qualifications:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    • Primary School: Not Publicly Available

    • Secondary School: Lwak Girls' High School

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

    • Post Graduate Education: University Of Nairobi (M.A. in International Conflict Management)

    Salim Mvurya

    Net Worth: Sh 158 million

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Mavirivirini Primary School

    • Secondary School: Mpeketoni Secondary School

    • Post Graduate Education: University of Sussex (Master’s degree in Participation, Power and Social Change)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Roselinda Soipan Tuya

    Net Worth: Sh 243 million

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Ole Ntutu Arid Zone Primary School

    • Secondary School: Kenya High School

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

    • Post Graduate Education: Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma), University of Washington (LLM)

    Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Roselinda Soipan Tuya

    Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Roselinda Soipan Tuya

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mercy Kiiru Wanjau

    Net Worth: Sh 475.4 million

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Not listed

    • Secondary School: Not listed

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Law)

    • Post Graduate Education: University of Cape Town (LLM), University of Westminster (Postgraduate Certificate), Strathmore Business School (Certificate), Oxford University (Digital Governance Programme certification)

    Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Net Worth: Sh 600 million

    Qualifications:

    • Primary School: Mabole Primary School

    • Secondary School: Butere Boys High School, Kisii High School

    • University (Undergraduate): University of Nairobi (Bcom)

    • Post Graduate Education: University of Nairobi (MBA)

    Give me perspective

    Subscribe to receive daily news updates.