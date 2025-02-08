Musalia Mudavadi has shelved his presidential dreams until 2032.

In a move to address concerns by Amani National Congress (ANC), outgoing party officials noted that Mudavadi’s political future is secure.

The officials also told party supporters not to be worried with the party’s merger.

Addressing delegates at a meeting at Bomas of Kenya, ANC Deputy Party Leader and Lamu Governor Issa Timamy claimed that ANC’s merger with UDA was a strategic move to gain momentum for 2027 elections where the party will not field a candidate, but will support President William Ruto’s bid.

Strategy to pay off

The officials noted that the move will pay off, culminating in Mudavadi taking another stab at the presidency in 2032.

Let me say this we are taking this direction because our eyes are on 2032.

Our eyes are on 2032, the decision we have taken is because the road is bumpy when you go there do not be worried because we are eying 2032.

Aggressive campaigns

Outgoing ANC chair Kelvin Lunani hailed the merger, urging delegates to aggressively campaign for Ruto.

When we join hands we become stronger; this merger will form government in 2027 and beyond.