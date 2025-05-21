Nairobi County to control number of matatus per route: How draft law could affect you

A new set of regulations proposed by the Nairobi City County Government is set to radically change how matatus and other public service vehicles (PSVs) operate in the capital.

If approved, the regulations will introduce a new permit system that gives the county government more control over who gets to operate, where, and how many vehicles are allowed on each route.

The proposed rules are contained in The Nairobi City County (Permit to Operate Public Transport Service) Regulations, 2025.

New permits for every operator

At the heart of the proposed law is the requirement that all matatu operators obtain a county-issued permit before applying for a route licence from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

This essentially means that even if an operator meets NTSA standards, they cannot operate in Nairobi unless first cleared by the county.

“No operator shall operate a public service vehicle unless a valid permit has been obtained from the County Government,” the regulations read.

Applications must include the number and capacity of vehicles the operator intends to use.

The County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for transport will issue detailed guidelines on how to apply, and only those that meet all requirements will be considered.

Limited slots, stiff vetting

Perhaps the most significant shift is the introduction of caps on how many permits can be issued per route.

The CECM may reject applications if a route has reached full capacity or if new vehicles would worsen congestion or affect current operators.

Applicants will face scrutiny from a technical committee, which will assess factors like bankruptcy, licensing, and infrastructure limits before advising on whether to approve or reject an application.

Operators hoping to start a new route must apply two months in advance, unless they’re willing to pay a penalty for late submissions.

Permits are valid for five years, but with conditions

Once approved, a permit will be valid for a minimum of five years and will specify the route and other operating conditions. Any operator who wants to increase their fleet by more than 10% on a route must get prior authorisation from the county.

There are also penalties for non-compliance, with fines of up to Sh10,000 or six months in jail for those caught operating without a permit or violating any part of the law.

Additionally, every vehicle must display a copy of its permit in a visible spot to ensure compliance and transparency.

What it means for Nairobians

The new regulations aim to organise Nairobi’s often chaotic matatu sector by limiting congestion and ensuring orderly route planning.

However, they may also create barriers for new entrants, particularly smaller Saccos or individuals with limited resources to navigate the bureaucracy.

The rules could significantly change how matatus operate, from route planning to fleet size and permit renewals.

For passengers, the move might mean fewer but more regulated vehicles, potentially improving service quality but raising questions about fare hikes or limited access during peak hours.

As Nairobi continues to grow and modernise its transport system, including the rollout of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the proposed law signals the county’s intent to bring stricter order to public transport.

Matatu operators are facing a new era of regulation, while commuters should prepare for potential changes in how they move across the city.

Matatu routes with the highest passenger demand in Nairobi

Nairobi's public transport system faces significant pressure during peak hours, with four key matatu routes experiencing the highest passenger demand:

Jogoo Road: This route accommodates approximately 19,400 passengers during peak hours, connecting areas like City Stadium, Donholm, and the Industrial Area to the Central Business District (CBD).

Thika Road: Serving commuters from Githurai, Kahawa West, Ruiru, and Kasarani, Thika Road handles about 18,864 passengers during peak times.

Juja Road: With around 18,805 passengers, this route links Huruma to the CBD, making it one of the busiest corridors in the city.