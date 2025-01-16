Latest Kenyan Food and Travel News & Trends

Food & TravelLatest Kenyan Food and Travel News & Trends
What's in a name? 8 factors that influence child naming in African communitiesFor African communities, a name is not just a label—it’s a story, a connection to ancestry, and a reflection of the family and community’s experiences.
6 areas to observe about your nanny after a long breakBy observing these areas and fostering open communication, you can ensure a smooth transition back to routine
15 proven tips for losing weight without hitting the gymWeight loss is a gradual process, and adopting small, sustainable changes over time is more effective than looking for quick fixes.
Cultural traditions behind Ezekiel Otuoma's unique burial siteThe late footballer Ezekiel Otuoma was laid to rest on 11 January 2025, but his burial location sparked curiosity. Contrary to expectations, Otuoma was not buried at his mother’s compound or his own.
7 things to do to set yourself up for success in 2025New Year, New Me...the popular mantra goes.
3 foods to avoid if you're drinking this festive seasonFor those mindful of their weight and alcohol intake, making informed dietary choices is crucial.
Where to catch Kenya Cane’s December activation#FeatureByKenyaCane - An opportunity to taste some incredible Kenya Cane pairings.
Most Googled recipes shows Kenyans' peculiar eating habits of 2024Discover the top 10 trending recipes on Google in Kenya for 2024
Meet 12 Kenyans you’ll spot this Christmas: Who are you?Kenyans during the festive season come in all shapes and attitudes. Whether you’re in the bustling city or the heart of shags, you’ll meet Travellers with epic tales of packed buses, last-minute fare haggling, foodies who’ll eat their way through December, and the Unbothered who won’t change a thing. Which one are you?
How to add captions to food and cooking videos to enhance engagement#FeatureByMuhammadShaban - Food and cooking videos have become incredibly popular online, attracting viewers on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.
No, air travel is not just for the rich in Kenya [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]KATA officials led by Chairman Dr Joseph Kithitu and CEO Nicanor Sabula presented a petition to the National Assembly Committee of Finance and Economic Planning on behalf of members of KATA at the ongoing public participation forum. The petition called for the scrapping of the proposal to introduce VAT on air ticketing services supplied by Travel Agents.
Smart tactic for mbuzi lovers to outsmart butchers & beat Christmas price hikes#FeatureByLOOP
Explore Kenya like never before!The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has launched an exciting campaign called Tembea Kenya, designed to showcase the wonders of our beautiful country and encourage Kenyans to explore the stunning destinations right in our own backyard.
The 5 most beautiful animals in the world you won't believe existOne of nature’s many beauties is the variety of animals found all around the world.
What’s behind Halloween? Discover its origins, global significanceHalloween was once a Celtic spiritual and seasonal celebration. In Mexico, Día de los Muertos celebrates deceased loved ones from October 31 to November 2. In Japan, Halloween is more of a commercial spectacle with cosplay parties and parades.
Facts about Diwali, why it's not yet a national holiday in KenyaDiwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most prominent and widely celebrated Hindu festivals, cherished by millions around the world.
Halloween in Nairobi: 9 venues marking the unofficial holidayWhether you're looking for a light-hearted family outing or a spooky adventure under the stars, Nairobi has a Halloween event tailored for you.
4 ways hard water affects your utensil, how you can keep them sparkling cleanHard water can be a challenge for maintaining sparkling clean utensils, but with the right approach, you can effectively manage its effects
Health benefits of eating 'misheveve' pumpkin leavesDespite the numerous health benefits, pumpkin leaves are often overlooked in favour of more popular greens like spinach and kale.
Oreo partners with Coca-Cola to launch limited edition flavoured cookies in KenyaTo celebrate friendship, OREO and Coca Cola brands have teamed up as “besties” for a limited time to launch an exclusive and limited-edition product: the OREO x Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie, which combines the best of both brands.