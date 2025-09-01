Nairobi MCAs launch impeachment bid against Governor Sakaja

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai, flanked by a group of Nairobi MCAs, on Monday launched a scathing attack on Governor Arthur Johnson Sakaja, accusing him of presiding over a collapsing capital city government and announcing the start of an impeachment process against him.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi, Alai declared that the county’s problems were rooted in failed leadership at the top.

“What has been happening in Nairobi is that we have ignored the problem, and we have found that the fish has rotted from the head. We have tried to highlight this, but instead of taking action, the governor has been full of excuses, too busy, unavailable, or unwilling to listen,” Alai charged.

The MCA said the county had failed in basic service delivery, citing uncollected garbage and deteriorating infrastructure.

He placed the blame directly on the governor, saying Nairobi residents were not getting value for the taxes and rates they pay.

Alai went further to accuse Sakaja of undermining public health by allegedly privatising key functions of the county government.

“Even vaccinations and food safety certificates, which should be provided by the Nairobi County government, are now being handled by private health providers. That is unfair to Nairobians,” he stated.

He also pointed to the poor state of public hospitals as proof of systemic neglect.

Businesses in the city, Alai added, were also suffering under Sakaja’s watch. While acknowledging the role of workers, he stressed that landlords who collect rent also deserve efficient service delivery to pass on value to their tenants.

The MCA announced that the Nairobi County Assembly had already drawn up more than 20 charges against Sakaja, ranging from failures in service delivery to questionable management practices.

According to Alai, the impeachment motion has already surpassed the minimum threshold of 42 signatures required.

“We passed the threshold in the fifth minute of collecting signatures. We are not stopping at 42, we want 100 signatures so that the process is overwhelmingly supported,” he said.

He emphasised that the initiative was strictly member-driven and would not be influenced by contractors, private individuals, or external political forces.

“It is a whole-house initiative. For the first time, it is rare to find any MCA supporting Sakaja in the midst of this crisis. Nairobi’s leadership is united in demanding accountability,” Alai noted.

The MCAs vowed to table the motion once they hit the 100-signature mark, portraying the impeachment as a collective push to restore Nairobi’s governance.