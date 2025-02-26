Reason Mosiria was missing in action as garbage dumping drama unfolded

For days, as the battle between Nairobi County and Kenya Power dominated headlines, one key figure was missing in action, Nairobi County Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria.

Now, he has finally spoken out, explaining why he was absent at the height of the chaos.

Speaking to the news desk, Mosiria revealed that he had been admitted to Nairobi Hospital due to a serious infection, which left him unable to respond as events unfolded.

I had an infection that led to my admission at Nairobi Hospital yesterday. I will be discharged once I’m well. I thank my colleagues and fellow Kenyans for your prayers.

Despite his hospitalisation, he expressed relief and joy that the feud between Nairobi County and Kenya Power had been resolved, putting an end to the dramatic hostilities.

When I am discharged, I will make sure we clean up the mess because we are a city of order and dignity. Those who have been asking ‘Where is Mosiria?’ I was undergoing treatment, but I will be back.

He also used the opportunity to commend Nairobi Hospital for its efficient service, urging public hospitals to emulate private facilities in prioritising emergency treatment.

I pray that public hospitals can copy what private hospitals are doing. When a patient needs emergency treatment, they should be attended to as a matter of priority.

Governor Sakaja Confirms Resolution of the Standoff

Mosiria’s remarks come just as Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja confirmed that the long-standing dispute between Nairobi City County and Kenya Power had been peacefully resolved.

The feud had escalated after Kenya Power disconnected electricity to several county offices over an alleged Sh3 billion debt.

In retaliation, Nairobi County officials dumped garbage outside Kenya Power's offices at, Stima Plaza, and cut off water and sewer services to the facility.

The county also blocked access to the building citing non-payment of Sh4.8 billion in wayleave fees.

However, following a high-level meeting chaired by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, with Governor Sakaja, Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi, and senior officials present, a deal was struck to end the dispute.

We have agreed to end the brawl after sitting down, talking, and finding common ground. The county will restore water and any other services that were disrupted because we now have a clear plan for debt repayment.

Sakaja Distances Himself from Garbage Dumping

The governor clarified that while some enforcement measures were necessary, the dumping of garbage at Stima Plaza was not an official directive.

It was unfortunate that one of the trucks tipped garbage. That was not the intention, and that is why the garbage was cleared in less than 30 minutes.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) had also raised concerns over the removal of fibre optic cables, warning that such actions disrupted digital services in Nairobi .

Governor Sakaja assured residents that all affected services would be fully restored and added that future disputes should be handled through legal channels rather than public confrontations.