Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has accused the Nairobi County Government and the Nairobi Funeral Home, formerly City Mortuary of colluding with abductors to hide the bodies of murdered Kenyans.

Sifuna poked holes into a statement issued by the facility that is under the management Johnson Sakaja’s administration following the discovery of two bodies of Kenyans.

The bodies of Justus Mutumwa and Martin Mwau who were part of three men abducted by suspected government operatives in Mlolongo on December 16, 2024 were found at the facility on January 30, 2025.

The Nairobi Funeral Home claimed that the bodies had been at the facility since December 18, 2024 and explanation that failed to convince many, including Sifuna as their families had visited the facility while searching for their loved ones but did not get the bodies.

Conflicting statement & glaring inconsistencies

The conflicting statement and the glaring inconsistencies formed the basis of Sifuna’s claims which he shared on X.

Nairobi City Mortuary, its management and the County Government are complicit in the abduction and killing of Kenyans. How is it the bodies of the men from Mlolongo have been there since December 18 and when families visited the facility, they couldn’t find them?”

He called for the County Government and the management of Nairobi Funeral Home to be held accountable, alleging a sinister plot in which they are working in cahoots with abductors.

It is clear the management is in cahoots with the abductors and must be held to account.

Rise in abductions & suspicion of mortuaries colluding with abductors

Suspicion of mortuaries working in cahoots with abductors have been on the rise in recent days.

Bodies of abducted Kenyans have been found in mortuaries where families have visited to search for their missing kins, with the mortuaries claiming that the bodies were received prior to search by families of missing Kenyans.

Similar concerns surfaced on January 02, 2025 after the body of Ibrahim Mwiti who went missing on November 11 2024 was found at Thika Level 5 Hospital Mortuary, with National Police Service releasing a statement confirming that the body was taken to the facility on November 21, 2024.

It emerged that police positively identified the body on November 21, 2024, at a time when the family had already reported him missing on November 15 and was frantically searching for him, with the exercise lasting another 42 days until January 2, 2025 when they found Mwiti’s body at Thika Level 5 Hospital mortuary.