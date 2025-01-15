NTSA proposes new branding rules for school buses

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has unveiled new regulations under the Draft Traffic (School Transport) Rules 2025, aimed at enhancing the safety of children using school transport vehicles.

The proposed rules focus on making school buses safer and more visible to other road users.

Stop Signal Arms and Red-Light Indicators

The NTSA proposes the installation of reflectors red stop signal arms on the front and rear right-hand sides of school vehicles longer than 30 feet.

These stop signal arms, combined with dual red-light indicators, are to be activated when the vehicle stops at least 30 meters from a pickup or drop-off point.

This will signal other motorists to stop and allow children to safely board or alight from the vehicle.

Motorists are expected to remain stationary until the stop signal arm is retracted and the flashing lights cease. These measures align with global best practices for school transport safety.

Enhanced Visibility and Identification

The draft rules mandate that vehicles transporting school children must prominently display the words "School Bus" on both the front and rear.

Additionally, the rear of the vehicle should feature the phrase "Do Not Pass When Red Lights Are Flashing," written in block letters at least 8 inches in height and in black colour.

These measures aim to make school buses easily identifiable and to alert other drivers to exercise caution.

To further ensure accountability, the vehicles must display a complaint phone number with the instruction: "Incase Vehicle Being Driven Recklessly Call" allowing members of the public to report reckless driving incidents.

Additional Safety Measures

The draft also highlights several other safety requirements:

Vehicle Attendants: School buses must have attendants to assist in managing children and ensuring their safety during boarding and alighting.

Crossing Guards: Personnel should be stationed at designated pedestrian crossings and school entry/exit points to control and manage traffic flow.

Stop Signal Arm Usage: This device, which extends outward from the side of a school bus, serves to signal other motorists to halt when the bus is loading or unloading children.

Promoting Safer School Zones

The NTSA emphasises that pick-up and drop-off hours in school zones are particularly hazardous.

The proposed rules aim to mitigate these risks through structured traffic management and the outlined safety enhancements.

These regulations, if enacted, will not only increase the safety of school children but also improve road discipline among motorists.