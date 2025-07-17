Nairobi River Valley has been designated a Special Planning Area (SPA) as part of a government initiative launched in 2025 to rehabilitate the river and its tributaries.

The SPA, which was officially gazetted on March 6, 2025, initiates a two-year period for the co-development of an Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for the area.

The program, titled the Nairobi River Regeneration Project , aims to address environmental and urban development challenges along the river corridor.

Its objectives include environmental restoration, sustainable urban planning, and inclusive development to create a cleaner and healthier city.

Rehabilitation of Nairobi River

The project operates under the tagline "Mito Safi, Maisha Poa," which translates to "Clean Rivers, Better Lives".

The SPA designation is a formal planning tool under Kenya's Physical and Land Use Planning Act of 2019.

According to a project messaging summary, the SPA "is not a demolition or eviction order" but is a legal instrument for coordinated development in areas requiring complex interventions.

The designated area covers a 60-meter buffer along the river from Naivasha Road to Ruai.

The two-year planning process is intended to be participatory and transparent.

The goals for this phase include conducting intensive stakeholder engagement, carrying out environmental and social assessments, and aligning the final plan with community needs and legal standards.

According to the project's objectives, any potential relocation will adhere to legal procedures, involve fair compensation, and be conducted in consultation with the affected communities.

The Integrated Development Plan resulting from this two-year process will guide future infrastructure upgrades, riparian restoration efforts, and the development of affordable housing within informal settlements along the river.

The project's current status is the commencement of this planning and public engagement phase, which is expected to conclude in 2027.

A Decades-Old Problem

The current initiative is the latest in a series of efforts over the past two decades to address the severe degradation of the Nairobi River.

The Nairobi River has suffered from extensive pollution for decades due to rapid urbanisation, industrial discharge, and inadequate waste management.

Past cleanup programs, including a notable effort in the late 2000s, had limited long-term success, often failing to tackle the systemic sources of pollution.

A significant challenge has been the continuous flow of untreated sewage and solid waste into the river system.

An estimated 2,475 tons of waste are produced daily in Nairobi, with a substantial portion ending up in the river.

This is compounded by the expansion of informal settlements along the riverbanks, which often lack proper sanitation and waste disposal infrastructure.

These settlements are also highly vulnerable to seasonal flooding, which displaces thousands of residents and poses significant health risks.