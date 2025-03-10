Ruto launches multi-billion Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Project

President William Ruto officially launched the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Project on Monday, a multi-billion shilling initiative to restore the heavily polluted Nairobi River and its tributaries.

The project, spearheaded by the Nairobi Rivers Commission, seeks to address decades of environmental degradation and urban encroachment along the city’s waterways.

Speaking at the launch event, President Ruto emphasised the government's commitment to reversing the deterioration of Nairobi’s rivers, which have long been plagued by raw sewage, industrial waste, and illegal settlements.

“We already have 22,000 youth in this program, but I want to declare here today that we are adding 18,000 more to join hands with the rest under this Climate Workx initiative to help us in this big project that will clean the river,” he said.

He added at the host of the United Nations Environment Programme and other development partners, that the city should align with global environmental standards.

Scope of the Project

The Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Project is set to be implemented in phases, with the first phase focusing on a 27.2-kilometre stretch of the Nairobi River, running from Naivasha Road through the Central Business District (CBD) to Dandora.

Subsequent phases will cover Mathare and Ngong Rivers.

Key components of the project include:

Sewage and Waste Management – The construction of 54 km of trunk sewer lines to curb pollution, expansion of the Kariobangi Wastewater Treatment Plant, and a large-scale clean-up of solid waste clogging the rivers.

Flood Control and Engineering Works – Dredging, widening, and deepening of river channels, as well as the construction of weir dams and constructed wetlands to regulate water flow and improve water quality.

Infrastructure Development – Construction of 44 pedestrian and vehicular bridges, walkways, and cycle lanes along the riverbanks, as well as the establishment of electrified parks and green spaces.

Urban Renewal and Housing – The government has earmarked land along the riverbanks for the development of over 50,000 social housing units to accommodate residents displaced by the clean-up exercise.

The project also includes the rehabilitation of the Dandora dumpsite, which has been a major source of pollution.

This will involve closing the Dandora Dumpsite and introducing sustainable waste management solutions, including a waste-to-energy plant, expanded recycling, and alternative disposal sites.

It also focuses on rehabilitating Nairobi’s rivers and integrating informal waste pickers into formal waste management roles.

The Nairobi Rivers Commission, working with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Environment and the Nairobi County Government, will oversee the project.

The government has warned against illegal encroachment along the riverbanks, signaling possible evictions of residents and businesses operating within riparian land.

While the initiative has been welcomed as long overdue, concerns remain over relocation plans for affected communities, project financing, and long-term maintenance.

The Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Project is expected to take two years to complete, with funding drawn from both the government and development partners.

President Ruto maintained that the project will not only revive Nairobi’s rivers but also transform the city’s urban landscape, providing much-needed green spaces and modern infrastructure.