Tracking effects of Nairobi’s River restoration, what's working and what’s not

Nairobi’s rivers, Mathare, Ngong, and Nairobi, have undergone a cleanup under the Climate Worx initiative, a government-led program to restore the waterways and create employment opportunities for youth.

The initiative, which began in October last year, involves removing waste, unclogging sewer lines, and rehabilitating riparian land.

According to project reports, the cleanup has resulted in the collection of 82 kilometers of garbage and the unclogging of 84 kilometers of river channels, allowing water to flow freely.

Additionally, 155 sewer lines have been repaired, and 66 kilometers of drainage systems have been cleared, reducing the risk of flooding.

Testimonies

Residents living near the rivers report improvements in environmental conditions. Stagnant water, which previously contributed to poor sanitation and health risks , has been reduced.

Areas that were prone to flooding now have improved drainage, and air quality has improved due to the removal of waste.

The initiative has also provided employment to over 21,000 young people. The workers are engaged in garbage collection, debris sorting, and clearing obstructions along the riverbanks.

Some have also participated in tree planting efforts as part of environmental conservation measures.

In Starehe, Sammy Kyenzeku, one of the workers under the program, said that the income from the project has enabled him to support his family . He also noted that more residents have become aware of the need to keep the environment clean.

"The income we earn from the Climate Worx project has been a lifeline, helping us pay our bills and support our families. We are truly grateful for such a transformative program," he said.

National Youth Service officer Kevin Kipkurui, who oversees the project in Dagoretti, noted that the number of young people engaged in the program has increased, and crime has been reduced since its implementation.

Nyumba Kumi elder Bibie Wangeci Ramadhan urged the government to extend the initiative beyond the current period, stating that it has provided job opportunities and contributed to a cleaner environment.

Challenges

Despite the progress, challenges remain. Workers have highlighted the need for more equipment to enhance efficiency.

In Dagoretti, Irene Kerubo, a beneficiary of the Climate Worx program , stated that the project has offered financial relief to many young people. However, she pointed out that there is a shortage of tools, which makes their work difficult.

"We would like to have adequate equipment because the number of youth participating is high, but the available tools are too few to go around," she highlighted.

There is also a push for the initiative to continue and for similar programs to be introduced in other areas.

Some workers have used their earnings to start small businesses such as grocery stalls, which have provided them with additional sources of income. Others have expressed interest in long-term employment opportunities related to environmental conservation.

While the project has recorded improvements in waste management and sanitation, experts have suggested that sustained efforts will be necessary to maintain the restored rivers .

Recommendations include stricter enforcement of waste disposal regulations and increased investment in urban conservation programs.

The initiative is ongoing, and the long-term impact on Nairobi’s rivers and youth employment will depend on continued efforts from the government, community involvement, and environmental policies.