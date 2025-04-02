PHOTOS: Ruto receives overwhelming welcome on 1st day of Mt Kenya tour

On April 1, 2025, President William Ruto commenced his highly anticipated five-day working tour of the Mt. Kenya region, beginning with a series of engagements in Laikipia and Nyeri counties.

The tour, marking his first extensive visit to the region since the impeachment of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, in October 2024, was framed as an opportunity to showcase development projects under his Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda while addressing lingering political tensions.

The day began in Laikipia County, where President Ruto arrived to a warm reception from large crowds in areas like Rumuruti and Nanyuki.

His first stop was Ng’arachi Primary School in Laikipia West Constituency, a facility previously vandalised by bandits.

Here, he presided over the reopening of the school, symbolizing a commitment to restoring security and education infrastructure in the region.

He then moved to Naromoru Junior School in Nyeri County, where, alongside Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba, he commissioned a newly constructed tuition block.

This project underscored his administration’s focus on improving educational facilities.

A significant highlight of the day was Ruto’s allocation of Sh10 million to Naromoru Junior School, a gesture that drew applause from local leaders and residents.

This funding was part of a broader effort to bolster community development, a theme he emphasized throughout the day.

In Laikipia, he also flagged off the Last Mile Connectivity Programme, aimed at enhancing rural electrification, and delivered a school bus to Dr. Wachira Secondary School in Kiamariga, further cementing his administration’s investment in education and infrastructure.

Ruto’s itinerary included inspecting an affordable housing project in Laikipia, aligning with his pledge to address housing shortages and stimulate economic activity.

Speaking to residents, he highlighted the success of initiatives like the Hustler Fund, which he claimed had benefited over four million Kenyans, and reforms in the coffee sector that reduced farmers’ payment waiting periods from six months to just five days.

These remarks were intended to resonate with the region’s agricultural base and small-scale entrepreneurs.

Politically, the day was not without its undercurrents. Ruto’s visit came amid skepticism from some Mt. Kenya residents, fueled by his fallout with Gachagua, who had accused him of betrayal and dishonesty.

Addressing these tensions indirectly, Ruto dismissed claims of discord during a prior media engagement on March 31 at Sagana State Lodge, asserting that his work would speak for itself by 2027.

The large crowds that greeted him suggested a mixed reception—while some remained wary, others appeared eager to engage with his development agenda.

The first day set the tone for the rest of the tour, with Ruto accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and local leaders, signaling a united front despite the region’s complex political landscape.