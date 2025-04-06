Profile of SC Pheroze Nowrojee: Education, legacy, cases that stood out & awards

The death of Pheroze Nowrojee, Senior Counsel on April 5, 2025 marked the end of an era for one of the most eminent legal minds and moral beacons in the country.

For decades, he stood tall as a defender of justice, a moral compass and a deeply principled voice in matters of national conscience when it was easier to choose silence.

Nowrojee who died at 84 leaves behind a rich legacy in his profession with outstanding contributions to Kenya’s legal, human rights, and democratic history.

Education

Born in Nairobi in 1941, Nowrojee pursued his studies in India (B.A., Bombay, 1957), in the U.K. (Of Lincoln’s Inn, Barrister, 1965) and in the U.S.A. (LL.M., Yale, 1974) and returned to Kenya where he built an illustrious career practicing law and teaching at various universities in the region.

He was an Advocate of the High Courts of Kenya (1967), Tanzania (1970) and Zanzibar (1989) and taught at the University of Dar-es-Salaam (1974-1977), the University of Nairobi (1979-1985), and the Kenya School of Law (1968-1970, 1978-1985).

Role in the fight for democracy, human rights and constitutionalism

He stood tall through some of the darkest moments in Kenya’s history , particularly during Kenya’s second liberation that saw the country return to multiparty democracy.

He fiercely defended human rights and constitutionalism in the face of a regime that was flagged for gross human rights violations and which was popular for cracking down on dissenters.

While many chose silence and were in one way or another complicit, his voice was clear as he represented political detainees, activists, journalists and the clergy who were victims of state oppression perpetrated by the KANU regime.

Contributions in his field

A legal luminary with experience running in decades, Nowrojee invested in mentoring the next generation of generations of lawyers, judges, and scholars.

Being a pioneer in Kenya’s legal practice, Nowrojee shaped legal philosophy both in Kenya and beyond.

His publications covered constitutional law, human rights, and the importance of judicial independence with his works studied by law students and legal scholars.

2 cases that stood out for Nowrojee

His illustrious career saw him score major wins in court with justice served to all parties.

In his own admission, the nullification of the 2017 presidential elections by the Supreme Court of Kenya was among the highlights of the victories contributed to.

The other was the lifting of the ban on the Nairobi Law Monthly magazine during the KANU regime.

Awards

International Commission of Jurists (Kenya) ICJ Jurist of the Year, 1995

International Bar Association (IBA) Bernard Simons Human Rights Prize, 2002-2004

Law Society of Kenya Roll of Honour, 2005

Maasai People, Safeguarding Rights Award, 2007

CB Madan Constitution Prize 2014.

Ruto leads Kenya in mourning SC Pheroze Nowrojee

President William Ruto eulogised Nowrojee as a decorated constitutional lawyer and veteran defender of human rights who was admired for his unfailing graciousness, erudition and solidarity with the ordinary citizen.”

With his death, the nation has lost a brilliant legal mind who has made undeniable positive contributions to the development of our vibrant democracy and human rights culture

Former Prime Minister who played an integral role in the fight for civil and political freedoms with Nowrojee noted that “his passing marks the end of a historic era and leaves a gap that will be almost impossible to fill.”

Rarieda MP Dr Otiende Amolo: Quite saddened to learn that my senior, Senior Counsel Pheroze Nowrojee has passed on! A quintessential advocate who presented the best in court advocacy. Rest in power, Senior!”