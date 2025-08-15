Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home
ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto appoints former CS in major diplomatic shake up [Full List]

15 August 2025 at 12:23
President William Ruto has reshuffled ambassadors and high commissioners to key diplomatic posts around the world.
President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi

President William Ruto on Friday made a major reshuffle in Kenya's Foreign Service, nominating and redeploying a host of new Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consul Generals, and Deputy Heads of Mission to key strategic posts across the globe.

In a press statement released by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the appointments were described as an "Executive Action" aimed at optimising performance and enhancing service delivery within Kenya's diplomatic missions.

Among the high-profile nominations for Ambassadors and High Commissioners, Amb. Maurice Odhiambo Makoloo has been tapped to be the new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in London. 

Amb. Maurice Odhiambo Makoloo has been tapped to be the new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in London

Amb. Maurice Odhiambo Makoloo has been tapped to be the new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in London

Recommended For You

Amb. Galma Mukhe Boru is nominated for the crucial post in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the seat of the African Union, while Amb. Joseph Musyoka Masila is slated to head the embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other notable appointments include Amb. Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri to Ankara, Turkey, Amb. Catherine Kirumba Karemu to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and former CS Florence Chepngetich Bore to Windhoek, Namibia.

Former CS Florence Chepngetich Bore appointed Kenyan High Commissioner to Namibia

Former CS Florence Chepngetich Bore appointed Kenyan High Commissioner to Namibia

The full list of nominees for High Commissioners and Ambassadors is as follows:

  • Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: Amb. Galma Mukhe Boru

  • Ankara, Turkey: Amb. Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri

  • Bangkok, Thailand: Amb. Lucy Kiruthu

  • Bujumbura, Burundi: Henry Wambuma

  • Dar es Salaam, Tanzania: Amb. Catherine Kirumba Karemu

  • Dublin, Ireland: Amb. George Morara Orina

  • Jakarta, Indonesia: Abdirashid Salat Abdille

  • London, United Kingdom: Amb. Maurice Odhiambo Makoloo

  • Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Amb. Joseph Musyoka Masila

  • Vienna, Austria: Amb. Edwin Afande

  • Windhoek, Namibia: Florence Chepngetich Bore

Amb. Catherine Kirumba Karemu appointed Kenya's High Commissioner to Tanzania

Amb. Catherine Kirumba Karemu appointed Kenya's High Commissioner to Tanzania

ADVERTISEMENT

The President also named new Consul Generals, with Jayne Jepkorir nominated for the Dubai, UAE post, Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange for Arusha, Tanzania, and Judy Kiaria Nkumiri for Goma, DRC.

Furthermore, several individuals were nominated as Deputy Heads of Mission, including;

  • Mohamed Amin Sheikh Nuh to Berlin, Germany

  • Ambassador Geoffrey Eyanae Kaituko to Ottawa, Canada

  • Ambassador Kipkosgei Toroitich to Kampala, Uganda

  • Ambassador Moni Manyange to Kinshasa, DRC

  • Ambassador Suleiman Ibrahim Roba to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

  • David Mwangi Karanja to Seoul, Korea.

The nominations were made in accordance with Article 132 (2) (e) of the Constitution of Kenya. 

President Ruto has submitted the list of nominees to the National Assembly for consideration and approval. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The appointees will undergo a vetting process by the relevant parliamentary committee before they can be formally appointed and deployed to their respective stations.

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.