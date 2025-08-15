Ruto appoints former CS in major diplomatic shake up [Full List]

President William Ruto on Friday made a major reshuffle in Kenya's Foreign Service, nominating and redeploying a host of new Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consul Generals, and Deputy Heads of Mission to key strategic posts across the globe.

In a press statement released by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the appointments were described as an "Executive Action" aimed at optimising performance and enhancing service delivery within Kenya's diplomatic missions.

Among the high-profile nominations for Ambassadors and High Commissioners, Amb. Maurice Odhiambo Makoloo has been tapped to be the new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in London.

Amb. Maurice Odhiambo Makoloo has been tapped to be the new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in London

Amb. Galma Mukhe Boru is nominated for the crucial post in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the seat of the African Union, while Amb. Joseph Musyoka Masila is slated to head the embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other notable appointments include Amb. Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri to Ankara, Turkey, Amb. Catherine Kirumba Karemu to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and former CS Florence Chepngetich Bore to Windhoek, Namibia.

Former CS Florence Chepngetich Bore appointed Kenyan High Commissioner to Namibia

The full list of nominees for High Commissioners and Ambassadors is as follows:

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: Amb. Galma Mukhe Boru

Ankara, Turkey: Amb. Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri

Bangkok, Thailand: Amb. Lucy Kiruthu

Bujumbura, Burundi: Henry Wambuma

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania: Amb. Catherine Kirumba Karemu

Dublin, Ireland: Amb. George Morara Orina

Jakarta, Indonesia: Abdirashid Salat Abdille

London, United Kingdom: Amb. Maurice Odhiambo Makoloo

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Amb. Joseph Musyoka Masila

Vienna, Austria: Amb. Edwin Afande

Windhoek, Namibia: Florence Chepngetich Bore

Amb. Catherine Kirumba Karemu appointed Kenya's High Commissioner to Tanzania

ADVERTISEMENT

The President also named new Consul Generals, with Jayne Jepkorir nominated for the Dubai, UAE post, Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange for Arusha, Tanzania, and Judy Kiaria Nkumiri for Goma, DRC.

Furthermore, several individuals were nominated as Deputy Heads of Mission, including;

Mohamed Amin Sheikh Nuh to Berlin, Germany

Ambassador Geoffrey Eyanae Kaituko to Ottawa, Canada

Ambassador Kipkosgei Toroitich to Kampala, Uganda

Ambassador Moni Manyange to Kinshasa, DRC

Ambassador Suleiman Ibrahim Roba to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

David Mwangi Karanja to Seoul, Korea.

The nominations were made in accordance with Article 132 (2) (e) of the Constitution of Kenya.

President Ruto has submitted the list of nominees to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

ADVERTISEMENT