A special memorial prayer service honouring the late former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Amolo Odinga , was held at All Saints Cathedral in Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

The event drew senior leaders from both nations, including Uganda's Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who officially represented the Ugandan government.

Rosemary Odinga, Uganda's Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o seated among other dignitaries during the memorial service of the late former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Amolo Odinga in Kampala, Uganda

Key Kenyan figures in attendance included Mr Odinga's daughter, Rosemary Odinga, and Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o, a long-time political ally of the former prime minister.

The presence of Prime Minister Nabbanja at the service underscored the deep political and personal ties Mr Odinga held with Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life after Raila: ODM declares stand on Ruto’s broad-based government In its first post-Raila briefing, ODM rallies around Oburu Odinga, vowing discipline, unity and continuity of the reform agenda.

Mr Odinga maintained a long-standing relationship with Uganda's leadership, including President Yoweri Museveni, forged over decades.

This relationship was highlighted in February 2024, when President William Ruto and Mr Odinga jointly visited President Museveni in Uganda as part of a regional campaign to secure support for Odinga's bid for the African Union Commission chairmanship.

President of Kenya, William Ruto, President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni and former Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya, the late Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga at Museveni's Kisozi country home, February 2024

The memorial service in Kampala, which began at 9 a.m., was led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr Steven Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was described as "a time of prayer, reflection, and unity in support of a Pan-African statesman."

Other prominent Ugandan figures present included Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, the former Prime Minister, and Captain Mike Mukula, the National Chairman of the Pan African Movement Uganda Chapter, who was central to the event's organisation.

Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs in the Ugandan government, Norbert Mao (left) alongside Uganda's Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives David Bahati (right) attend Raila Odinga's Memorial Service in Kampala

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party , which Mr Odinga led for decades, also acknowledged the service.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Monday, October 27, 2025, the party extended its gratitude to the Ugandan organisers.

“A special memorial prayer service in honour of our departed leader @RailaOdinga will be held tomorrow at the All Saints Cathedral Church in Uganda. Special thanks to Captain @Mukulaa, Baba's friend and team for this honour. We are grateful,” the party stated.

Visual story of Raila Odinga’s farewell: A nation’s grief captured on camera Footage captured every powerful moment of Raila Odinga’s farewell, from emotional tributes to his final resting place, immortalising a nation’s collective grief

This Ugandan service follows a series of memorials held in Kenya to celebrate the life of the veteran politician.

An official state funeral service was previously held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi , drawing thousands of Kenyans, heads of state, and diplomats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Odinga passed away at the age of 80 on October 15, 2025, after suffering a heart attack while receiving medical treatment in Kerala, India.

His death marked the end of an era in Kenyan politics.

Ruto awards Raila highest civilian honours reserved for presidents President William Ruto has posthumously conferred the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya on the late Raila Odinga during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kitui

Mr Odinga served as Kenya's second Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013 and was a central figure in the country's fight for multi-party democracy.

The high-level memorial in Kampala solidifies his stature not just as a national leader in Kenya, but as a significant Pan-Africanist figure.