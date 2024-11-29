Ruto arrives in Tanzania to pursue 3 agendas

President William Ruto is set to champion trade, security, and innovation as he attends the 24th Ordinary Summit of East African Heads of State in Arusha today.

The summit will convene leaders from across the East African Community (EAC) to tackle pressing regional challenges and advance the bloc’s integration agenda.

Discussions on dismantling trade barriers, enhancing cross-border commerce , and fostering partnerships in key sectors such as energy, agriculture, and digital innovation are top on the head of state's agenda.

These measures aim to spur job creation and improve livelihoods within the region.

Addressing insecurity in the region will also be a priority, with leaders deliberating on strategies to combat transnational crime, strengthen border management, and resolve conflicts.

Special attention will be given to initiatives such as the South Sudanese Tumaini Initiative and the EAC-led Nairobi Process, which seeks to restore peace and stability in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo .

In line with the EAC’s 25th-anniversary celebrations, President Ruto will participate in an interactive session reflecting on the bloc’s milestones and progress toward its ultimate goal of political federation.

Bilateral talks

The President is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with fellow regional leaders on the sidelines of the summit, further solidifying Kenya’s commitment to regional cooperation and development.

In a press release ahead of the summit, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed emphasised President Ruto’s vision for a more integrated and resilient East African Community, particularly in addressing climate change, boosting economic growth, and ensuring lasting peace in the region.