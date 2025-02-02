A suspected love triangle ended in tragedy after a 35-year-old man was stabbed to death at the altar with the congregation watching in disbelief.

Francis Opiyo, and elder of Ebeneza Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) in Ramoya village, Samba Sub location, Suba South constituency in Homa Bay County was stabbed to death by his love rival during a service on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Francis had just presented a report to church members at the altar and was handing over to the next speaker before the main sermon when his assailant who also serves as an elder in the same church pounced on him with a knife.

Being an elder in the same church, the attacker did not raise any suspicion as he made his way to the altar where Francis was handing over.

Knife concealed in Bible

The suspect unleashed a knife which he had concealed in his Bible and used it to stab Francis on the left side of the chest.

He thereafter fled the scene, leaving his victim writhing in pain with church members rushing him to a nearby hospital where he passed on while receiving treatment.

The body was moved to St Camillus Hospital Mortuary in Sori Town, Migori County.

Suspect surrenders

Suba South Sub County Police commander Caxton Ndunda confirmed the incident, noting that the suspect accused Francis of having a sexual relationship with his wife who also worships in the same church.

The suspect surrendered to the area Assistant Chief and was taken in by the police.