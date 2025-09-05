Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination Dennis Itumbi and former Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe have shed new light on the viral 2015 moment where he surprised her with a birthday cake during a live news broadcast, an event that has fueled speculation about their relationship for years .

In the candid conversation, the two friends dismantled the long-held public narrative, revealing a comedy of errors and unforeseen circumstances that led to the viral moment.

Viral Cake Surprise at Citizen TV Studio

Contrary to popular belief, Itumbi revealed he was not the mastermind behind the surprise. The cake was, in fact, a gesture from Maribe’s colleagues at Citizen TV.

Itumbi, who was at the station for a year-end interview recording, ended up holding the cake purely by chance.

Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination Dennis Itumbi and former Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe

"The Citizen guys came with a cake," Itumbi explained. He was with a group set to enter the studio when a colleague, Alex Murugi, handed him the cake to take a phone call.

He says, 'Dennis, why don't you hold the cake for me as I go get this phone call?' That's how I ended up with the cake.

Maribe corroborated the story, adding another layer of coincidence. She was not even scheduled to be on air that day.

"I wasn't meant to read the news that day 'cause it was my birthday," she stated. A last-minute scheduling change due to a clash with Itumbi's interview thrust her into the anchor's chair, setting the stage for the surprise.

An Awkward Dance

The situation escalated when Itumbi, left alone by Jacque's Citizen TV colleagues, walked into the live studio, cake in hand. "I'm left alone. I'm looking. I'm alone," he recounted, describing his awkward attempt to dance while Maribe was wrapping up the bulletin.

"It looked like it was him who came to surprise me," Maribe conceded.

The innocent, if clumsy, gesture was instantly misinterpreted. The narrative quickly spiralled out of control online.

Fallout at State House

While the public was busy planning a phantom wedding, Itumbi was facing serious repercussions at his workplace.

He revealed that he had excused himself from a presidential communications meeting at the State House to attend the interview at the media house.

"I go back to State House, then I'm told, 'You actually stepped out of a meeting to go and surprise a chick on studio,'" Itumbi said.

He tried to explain the situation, but the damage was done. The incident, born from a series of coincidences, cemented a public narrative that both Itumbi and Maribe continue to clarify to this day.

Monica Kimani Murder Case

Itumbi also opened up about the immense pressure he faced from State House for his unwavering public support of Maribe during her arrest and subsequent murder trial over the murder of Monica Kimani, in which the former news anchor was eventually acquitted .

Itumbi disclosed that his job was on the line, but a direct conversation with his boss at the time, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, saved his career and solidified his resolve to stand by his friend.

Recounting the tumultuous period, Maribe described Itumbi's steadfast presence from the moment the investigation began. "Dennis was there on a daily basis," she said, recalling his consistent visits while she was held at Lang'ata Women's Prison.

His loyalty was so profound that even fellow inmates and prison wardens would ask about his whereabouts if he was slightly delayed. "What time is Dennis coming?" became a common question she had to answer.

The Presidential Ultimatum

Itumbi, who was then a Digital Strategist at State House, revealed the serious professional backlash he faced.

Powerful figures pressured President Kenyatta to fire him, arguing that a State House official publicly supporting a murder suspect was untenable.

"Guys went to him and told him, 'Mr. President, you cannot allow Dennis to be supporting a murder suspect, even if they are friends, publicly," Itumbi recounted.

The pressure mounted to the point where the President summoned him. In a pivotal meeting, Itumbi defended his actions, framing it as a moral duty to a friend.

He boldly drew a parallel to the support he and Maribe had shown Kenyatta and his then-deputy William Ruto when they faced charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

"We also stood with you... It didn't matter what you were charged with; you were our friends," Itumbi told the President. "In the same way, I believe I have a responsibility... She's first my friend, then a public figure."

The President's Blessing

According to Itumbi, President Kenyatta not only understood his position but gave him his full backing.

Kenyatta went further, offering Itumbi protection from internal political interference. This presidential assurance scattered those calling for his dismissal and provided the confidence to support Maribe while allowing the legal process to run its course.