Latest Political News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulselive Kenya

Matiangi’s Kiambu speech sets stage for 2027 presidential bidIn December 2024, Matiang’i created a stir with his first public appearance in Kitui County after a two-year hiatus.
Senator Onyonka: Why I’m skipping the state New Year’s Eve dinnerThe senator expressed hopes that President Ruto would use his New Year message to unite the nation and demonstrate goodwill by addressing the plight of abducted Kenyans
Content Kibet Bull was planning to create before disappearanceIn a media briefing on Thursday, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah recounted his closed-door interaction with the Kasongo silhouette creator where Kibet Bull outlined his future plans.
Abduction of 4 influencers triggers RailaOpposition leader Raila Odinga has denounced the abductions, describing them as "primitive and unacceptable," and has called on the government to cease such actions immediately.
Fwamba NC Fwamba hails Ruto's 'handshake' with UhuruFwamba NC Fwamba, Chairman of the National Alternative Leadership Forum (NALF), praised the meeting as a commitment to unity and decisive action to address the nation’s challenges.
I asked him to reach out - Kimani Ichung’wah boasts about uniting Ruto & UhuruNational Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has revealed his instrumental role in fostering reconciliation between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta. He also talked about his fall-out with the former president.
Edwin Sifuna takes Joho to task over over ‘threats’ to Kenyans on social mediaSenator Edwin Sifuna has called for the summoning of CS Hassan Joho to Parliament over remarks perceived as threats to Kenyan social media users.
Gachagua speaks on discreet intel-gathering tactics at Ruto's eventsFormer DP Rigathi Gachagua reflects on public sentiments against the government and how he would tell President Ruto uncomfortable truths
Ruto breaks silence on political divisions after Gachagua’s impeachmentPresident William Ruto has broken his silence on the prevailing political climate in the country with a warning to politicians.
What you need to know about Omtatah's Presidential Exploration CommitteeOkiya Omtatah’s bid to send Ruto packing gains momentum with the launch of Presidential Exploration Committee.
Mourners refuse to listen to Ruto & DP Kindiki’s speeches, Moses Kuria heckledMoses Kuria came face to face with the aftermath of former DP Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment with the crowd cutting short his speech and refusing to listen to DP Kithure Kindiki’s speech.
Jeremiah Kioni’s pledge as he demands #JusticeForShiku & arrest of Elias Njeru#JusticeForShiku: Jeremiah Kioni breaks down cost of GBV, makes 1 pledge after Pastor attacked his wife
Former MPs land top state jobs as Ruto makes new appointmentsThe appointments made by President William Ruto have seen the former MPs who lost in the 20222 elections make a comeback to government.
Key issues Ruto is expected to cover in State of the Nation AddressPresident Ruto's State of the Nation Address will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2024 and will be delivered during a joint sitting of Parliament in the National Assembly.
What do Kenyans really want? Governor Kihika asks in social media rantNakuru Governor Susan Kihika: Where is he (President) supposed to get this money from? He wasn’t a magician the last I checked
Meet Kithure Kindiki's wife, Joyce: Illustrious career, wedding & support to husbandKenya's Second Lady in waiting has a distinguished career and has been in the shadows of power, supporting Prof Kithure Kindiki
How Gachagua can survive impeachment after 4-hour defence in SenateDeputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to defend himself against impeachment charges in a high-stakes Senate session on October 17, 2024.
Move to block swearing in of new DP as Gachagua prepares to face SenateThis move aims to bar Chief Justice Martha Koome from officiating the inauguration of a new deputy president if the Senate upholds the motion to remove Rigathi Gachagua from office.
What Omtatah recommends for Kenyans dissatisfied with state of the nationBusia Senator Okiya Omtatah has addressed specific concerns from Kenyans who are giving up on the prospect of political and policy change.
ODM taps youth league president to replace John Mbadi as nominated MPThe Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Youth League president, John Ketora, has been nominated to the National Assembly, following the appointment of John Mbadi as Treasury Cabinet Secretary.