UoN Inferno: University reveals extent of damage to historical structures

A fire broke out at the University of Nairobi's iconic Taifa Hall late Wednesday night, January 15, 2025, leaving extensive damage to the historic building

The fire reportedly started around midnight and quickly spread through the Mahatma Gandhi Wing, one of the oldest and most symbolic sections of the university.

The blaze consumed the senior common room and the Chancellor's Parlor, both of which date back to 1963 when the university was constructed.

Eyewitness accounts and videos shared online showed massive flames and thick smoke billowing across the campus, with the glow visible from the surrounding areas, including Uhuru Highway.

Prompt Emergency Response

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Francis Mulaa confirmed that emergency responders acted swiftly to mitigate the disaster. He commended the Nairobi County Fire Services for their prompt action in containing the fire before it could spread to other structures.

Mulaa also highlighted the role of Kenya Power, which cut off the electrical supply in the affected area, and the National Police Service, which secured the site and prevented looting.

“These are historical structures, and most of them are made of old timber, which accelerated the fire,” he explained, adding that the damage assessment was underway.

According to Professor Mulaa, the university had informed relevant government agencies, including those at the highest levels, about the incident to expedite support and recovery efforts.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear but Nairobi Central Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Stephen Okal confirmed that fire experts and forensic teams are analyzing the site to determine what sparked the inferno.

Upcoming exams

The university's head of communications, John Orindi, stated that the situation was under control and assured that the fire had not disrupted academic activities.

He noted that students had reported to campus as scheduled and were beginning their exams as planned.

He emphasised the university's commitment to ensuring the examination process continued smoothly without interruptions, adding that measures had been put in place to support both students and staff during this period.