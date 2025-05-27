Why DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala is a wanted man by police

A warrant of arrest has been issued against Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Leader Cleophas Malala following a controversial political gathering in Kakamega County over the weekend.

The meeting, held on Saturday, is alleged to have caused major disruptions to local transport and business operations, drawing the attention of regional authorities.

Western Region Police Commander Issa Mohamed confirmed the warrant on Monday, stating that Malala must report to the police within 72 hours to record a statement regarding the event.

Police believe the gathering may have breached public order regulations.

“Roads are closed for 2 hours or 3 hours, and there's no business going on. People fear looting, people start closing businesses.

“We intercepted his vehicle, which was being driven on the wrong side of the road at high speed, carelessly, and his driver jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to escape,” the police commander said.

As part of the ongoing probe, officers have already impounded three vehicles believed to be connected to the politician.

Authorities are working to establish the purpose of the meeting and whether it contravened any laws.

The incident adds to growing scrutiny of political activities in the region as the 2027 election cycle begins to take shape.

Malala, a former senator and vocal political figure, has not yet commented publicly on the warrant.

In April 2025, Malala was arrested outside Kirobon Girls High School in Nakuru County. He had gone there to oversee rehearsals for the play Echoes of War, which he scripted.

The play, performed by Butere Girls High School, faced controversy due to its critical stance on government issues.

Despite a court order allowing its performance, police blocked Malala's access to the school and later arrested him.

He was held overnight at Eldama Ravine Police Station and released without charges the following day.

Shortly after his arrest, Malala was reportedly assaulted at a club in Nakuru town.