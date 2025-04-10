5 journalists attacked in police drama over Malala's controversial school play

A dramatic standoff unfolded on April 9, 2025, at Kirobon Girls High School in Rongai, Nakuru County, where police officers blocked former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala from overseeing Butere Girls High School’s rehearsals of the now-controversial play 'Echoes of War'.

The play, written by Malala, draws parallels to the youth-led protests against the 2024 Finance Bill and was initially withdrawn during the Western Region Drama Festivals.

A High Court ruling on April 3 overturned that disqualification, reinstating the play into the national lineup of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festivals.

Despite the court order, Malala was denied entry to the school grounds by police, who he claimed were acting without any official summons or arrest warrant.

"I am just implementing a court order. I can't go. Where are the summons? Are you arresting me for scripting a play?" Malala asked as the confrontation escalated.

Later in the evening, police lobbed tear gas canisters at journalists who had gathered to cover the unfolding events, sparking national outrage.

Journalists Attacked

The police reportedly assaulted several journalists, including Maryanne Nyambura and Evans Asiba of Citizen TV, Purity Kinuthia of Nation Media Group, Peter Kimani and Kennedy Gachuhi of KTN, and Robert Maina of Inooro TV/Radio.

Senior Citizen TV journalist Yvonne Okwara condemned the attack, stating:

The assault of journalists Maryanne Nyambura and Evans Asiba of Citizen TV, Purity Kinuthia of NMG, Peter Kimani and Kennedy Gachuhi of KTN, Robert Maina of Inooro TV/Radio at Kirobon High School in Rongai by the police is unacceptable. Worse still, putting children at the school at risk defies common sense. This must end!

Malala Condemns Interference

Malala accused state agencies of political interference, lamenting the deliberate targeting of Butere Girls. “Other schools are being allowed to train; why are you denying Butere Girls their rights?” he posed.

According to lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, Malala was arrested following the standoff and whisked away by a police vehicle to Nakuru Central Police Station. He was later transferred to Eldama Ravine police station.

Gachagua criticises the government

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of using the criminal justice system to stifle creativity and intimidate Malala over his satirical play.

In a statement released on April 9, 2025, Gachagua called the actions of police officers “a shame of unimaginable proportion,” after dozens of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives were dispatched to arrest and intimidate Malala.

He further criticised the government, saying 'Echoes of War' is a satirical work that critiques the administration's alleged culture of dishonesty and broken promises.