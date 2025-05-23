Gachagua's DCP party splashes Sh3M to secure launch venue, here's the budget breakdown

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to officially unveil his new political outfit, the Democratic Citizens Party (DCP), at a high-profile launch event scheduled for June 3, 2025, at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Documents seen by the news desk confirm that DCP, under the leadership of Secretary General Hezron Obaga, has booked the Kasarani Gymnasium for a full-day event, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The launch is expected to draw approximately 5,000 attendees, including party members, supporters, special guests, and members of the press.

The Secretary General made a formal request letter dated May 20, 2025, addressed to the Manager of the Kasarani Stadium Complex.

The party intends to use the venue for speeches, performances, and interactive sessions aimed at introducing its manifesto, vision, and leadership to the Kenyan public.

The request was officially received and stamped by Sports Kenya on the same day.

A proforma invoice from Sports Kenya, dated May 21, confirms the event will cost DCP a total of Sh3,706,800.

The core of the expenditure is the hire of the Kasarani Indoor Arena, which costs Sh1,392,000.

This fee includes the use of LED screens, indicating the party’s intention to make the event visually striking and media-friendly.

To give the venue a distinct political branding, the party will also pay Sh250,000 for exclusive branding rights.

An additional Sh348,000 will go towards a catering levy, ensuring that hospitality for guests is adequately covered.

DCP has booked the Presidential Suite for Sh116,000, likely for Gachagua’s personal use during the launch.

Additionally, four VIP suites have been secured, each priced at Sh92,800, amounting to a total of Sh371,200.

The booking also includes the kitchenette area at a cost of Sh69,600, suggesting provision for on-site food preparation.

Cleanliness and hygiene have not been overlooked, with Sh290,000 allocated for cleaning services, while the exhibition area is billed at Sh174,000.

For media and audience engagement, the DCP will spend Sh696,000 on live coverage and activation charges

This launch marks Gachagua’s formal re-entry into the political arena under a new banner, after months of speculation about his next move following his fallout with the ruling party leadership.

DCP Party officials

Gachagua held an unveiling of the DCP party official on May 15, affirming himself as the party leader.

During the event, he said that the party aims to be a listening ear to all Kenyans, particularly the youth, whom he described as "knowledgeable, creative, and hungry patriotic sons and daughters of our nation."

The interim leadership team unveiled includes:

Cleophas Malala – Deputy Party Leader

Hezron Obatha – Interim Secretary General

Martil Ole Kamwaro – Deputy Secretary General

Hannah Mutua – National Treasurer

Wanjra Njoka – Deputy National Treasurer

Mithika Linturi – National Organising Secretary

Cate Waruguru – National Women Leader

Gachagua articulated that the formation of DCP is a response to widespread dissatisfaction with current leadership, citing issues such as corruption, abductions, extrajudicial killings, and state capture.

He highlighted that these concerns were consistently raised during his public engagements through virtual meetings, social media, and media interviews.

The party's governance structure will feature the National Delegates Convention (NDC), National Executive Committee (NEC), and specialised caucuses representing women, youth, people with disabilities, religious leaders, students, and more.