Woman found dead in Gatundu: Witnesses recount last minutes alive

Police have launched investigations into the death of a 44-year-old woman who was found dead at a shrine in Gatundu with witnesses recounting details of her last minutes alive.

Eye witnesses recounted seeing Beth Muthoni Watuku on the day that she was reported missing when she went to Gatundu shrines on a prayer and fasting mission.

Witness speaks

The witness who spoke to journalists shared that he saw her in the company of a man entering a cave and going downhill before changing course about five minutes later and heading uphill.

I saw that lady here on the day she went missing. She was in the company of a man; you can even confirm this with this woman right here because we saw them. She (Beth) had a handbag while the man had nothing on his hands.

Around 5pm, I went above this cave with this lady. That is when we saw them (Beth and the man) entering a cave and heading downhill. However, less than five minutes later, we again saw them changing direction and going uphill.

The witness recounted that about three minutes later, the man who accompanied Beth returned but this time he was alone and carrying her handbag.

About three minutes later, I saw the man coming back alone. He had the woman's handbag in his hand.

Witness urge police to trace man last seen with deceased

He received a phone call in which the person on the other end wanted him to go and fix something in the church, to which he explained that he had a woman’s handbag that he was taking care of.

The witness urged investigators to trace the man as he could help in resolving the puzzle of Beth’s death.

The person on the other end of the line was asking the man to go fix something in the church, but he answered that he had a woman's handbag that he was looking after. You officers should try to use telecommunications companies to see who he talked to.