Morara Kebaso imitation of Ruto: A strategic move or liability? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Morara Kebaso, a young activist and businessman, has gained widespread attention for his uncanny imitations of President William Ruto.

Beyond his viral impersonations, Kebaso has also been noted for dressing similarly to the President, often donning Kaunda suits and silk shirts that mirror Ruto's taste for Stephano Ricci .

Ruto has been seen donning expensive shirts, some of which sell for as much as Sh200,000.

This dress code similarity has sparked debate about whether it could be a strategic move to enhance his public image or a liability that might undermine his credibility as a government critic.

Kebaso's decision to emulate Ruto's style could be seen as a deliberate attempt to connect with the public by using a familiar and recognisable image.

By dressing like the President, he may aim to create a sense of relatability and authority, making his messages more accessible and engaging to a broader audience.

This approach could help him leverage the attention and popularity he has gained from his impersonations to further his civic education and activism goals.

However, this strategy also carries risks. Critics might perceive Kebaso's dress code similarity as an attempt to align himself with the President or even suggest that he is part of a state project to distract from real issues, as claimed by some political figures.

Such perceptions could erode trust among those who view him as a genuine critic of the government.

If Kebaso is seen as too closely associated with Ruto's image, it might undermine his credibility and the impact of his activism.

The public's reaction to Kebaso's style choices is mixed. While some appreciate his creativity and ability to engage the masses, others question his motives.

The controversy surrounding whether President Ruto offered him a job further complicates the situation, with some viewing Kebaso's claims as an attempt to gain more attention.

Despite these challenges, Kebaso remains unapologetic about his methods, emphasizing his commitment to holding the government accountable and educating the public.

In conclusion, Morara Kebaso's decision to emulate President Ruto 's dress code is a double-edged sword.

While it may enhance his public image and relatability, it also risks being perceived as an alignment with the government, potentially undermining his credibility as a critic.