Gachagua: 3 areas I will prioritise if elected & why I am the man to beat Ruto

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has unpacked his plan and priorities for Kenya should the opposition succeed in sending President William Ruto home in 2027.

The Democracy for the Citizens party leader who remains hopeful that he will be part of the next government explained that his top priority will be sweeping reforms in education, health, and taxation that will place Kenya in the right path.

Gachagua who insisted that Kenyans he has received feedback from Kenyans that he is the best person to unseat Ruto unpacked part of his agenda at a political rally in Ruiru, Kiambu Country explained that his administration will swiftly restore free education.

Na mimi sasa Wakenya wameniambia baada ya kupima wameona dawa ya kufukuza Kasongo ni Riggy G, kwa hivyo Wakenya wameniambia nipiganie kiti cha urais wa Jamhuri ya Kenya. Wangapi wataniunga mkono?

Gachagua's plans for public education in Kenya

According to him, education-related expenses including fees continue to be a huge burden to parents despite the government’s pledge of free basic education which remains on paper as the reality on the ground is that education sector is in a crisis with frequent strikes, dilapidated infrastructure, fewer teachers, high costs and overcrowded classrooms.

DCP leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagau addressing a rally on Saturday, September 13

“The first thing I will do if elected president is to ensure that our children truly access free education, as was introduced by the late Mwai Kibaki,” Gachagua told the elated crowd during the engagement.

Gachagua's solution to challenges in healthcare

Sweeping reforms in the health sector that has been marred with challenges following the transition from NHIF to SHA would be his next priority.

The former Deputy President stated that his administration would prioritise reviving free maternity care rolled out by previous regimes with a view of improving maternal and child health.

Making quality healthcare affordable and available throughout the country would also be an immediate priority.

Tax reforms to make the load lighter for Kenyans

The administration would also prioritise tax reforms in light of the current economic realities and the daily struggles by Kenyans to meet their needs.

First on the chopping board will be the Housing Levy and the Affordable Housing Program which in his view has overburdened Kenyans whose priorities at this time is not the acquisition of houses, in addition to being used to benefit a few political elite.

These are the burdens we must lift from Kenyans if we want a nation where citizens thrive.

Gachagua further declared his intention to abolish the housing levy introduced under the current administration, arguing that it has placed an unnecessary strain on taxpayers.

According to him, scrapping the levy would give Kenyans more breathing space in a tight economic environment.

“These are the burdens we must lift from Kenyans if we want a nation where citizens thrive,” he told the gathering.

Gachagua's faceoff with Ruto

Gachagua has in the past been accused by President Ruto’s allies of not having a solid plan for the country.

He, on the other hand has accused President Ruto of perfecting political deceit with most of the pledges made remaining unfulfilled and with time running out.

