President Ruto mocks Gachagua's education, revisits challenges working with him

President William Ruto has ridiculed his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, saying that there is no way he could have succeeded with Gachagua as his principal assistant given his limited education.

Ruto who hailed himself as “probably the most learned Kenyan president ever elected in Kenya” opened up on his experience working with Gachagua, Ruto noted that the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) would complain frequently about not being educated.

Addressing more than 10,000 teachers who trooped to State House Nairobi on Saturday, September 13, 2025, Ruto added that he was sure that the DCP leader would fail him on account of his lack of education and the worries over the same .

President William Ruto with his Deputy Kithure Kindiki at State House on Saturday, September 13.jpg

While emphasizing the importance of education and the role teachers play in equipping present and future leaders, Ruto left no doubt that his former deputy was not confident of his academic achievements.

Nilikua na mwingine analalamika, hajasoma, hahaha, nikaona ataniangusha (I used to have one who complained about his lack of education and I knew he would let me down

Contrasting Kithure Kindiki’s impressive academic achievements with Gachagua’s, Ruto heaped praises on Kindiki who he hailed as a scholar who is giving him the much-needed support he never received from Gachagua.

If you want to succeed, you put people around you who are more intelligent than you. Saa ile wanakusaidia kushine, you take the credit, and wao ndio wanafanya job.

Huyu naibu wangu mnamwona aje ni noma si noma ni fire si fire ? Unajua ukitaka kufaulu unatafuta deputy amesoma kuliko wewe.

Ruto fell out with Gachagua just a few months after they were elected on a joint ticket, culminating in the DCP party leader’s impeachment.

File image of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto and deputy president Kindiki Kithure

Each of them has since given their own version of what led to the fallout and turned into fierce political rivals.

Kenya's most learned President

Ruto reiterated his commitment to transforming the country, asserting that he has the experience and opportunity with age on his side.

I have got an opportunity, and a very unique one. Among those who came after me, some were old; I am not old. I have enough experience; I have been an MP for 15 years. I was a deputy president for ten years; is there any other experience I should be waiting for? I am learned and well-educated. I am probably the most learned Kenyan president ever elected in Kenya .

I have no excuse; that is why I must do all these things. Forgive me. We must transform this country, and I am very committed to it. We are very late. Let’s, for once, focus on changing the country.