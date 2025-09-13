4 luxury items worn by Ruto in 2025, elevating his sense of style & fashion

President William Ruto is known for his trademark touch of luxury, penchant for expensive shirts and fashion which reflects in his expensive watches, designer shirts, luxurious sneakers and stylish sunglasses.

His wardrobe features expensive articles and collectables whose value run into millions and which the Presidents rocks at public events.

The President has elevated his sense of fashion and style, stepping out in luxurious designer items demonstrate his love for fashion and apparent opulence.

From shoes, to watches, belts and event shirts, Ruto has a taste for the finest things in life and deep pockets to afford them.

Ruto's shoe-game at Kasarani

President Ruto’s shoe game is a statement on its own and a clear mark of his distinct style.

When he made an appearance at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, for the Harambee Stars' game against Zambia on Sunday, August 17, the President made a bold fashion statement with his exquisite pair of sneakers that did not go unnoticed.

President William Ruto wearing Ferragamo Gancini Round-Toe Lace-Up Sneakers

He wore Ferragamo Gancini Round-Toe Lace-Up Sneakers which the brand describes as “an urban sneaker with a bold mix of fabrics: technical mesh, suede, and smooth leather come together for an original, high-end look. The side Gancini, the padded collar and tongue, and a bold ultra-light rubber sole complete the design.”

The luxury sneakers combine elegance, luxury and a sporty appearance and retail at around $980 (about Sh126,000).

The Head of State did not leave touch of luxury when he travelled to Ethiopian earlier this week and graced the launch of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Eyewear experts and enthusiasts were impressed with his striking set of designer sunglasses that completed his smart casual look.

The Cartier Signature CT0330S feature a rectangular frame and is defined by exceptional craftsmanship with the brand’s signature “C” décor on the hinges.

President William Ruto wearing Cartier Signature CT0330S sunglasses

Crafted with a sleek silver frame with black accents and grey lenses that offer both UVA and UVB protection, the sunglasses are the pinnacle of luxury eyewear.

Authorised retailer Eyeons has the sunglasses that elevated the president’s retailing at $1,295 (Sh167,055).

Sh6 million watch

Ruto visited Maasai Mara National Park for the annual wildebeest migration in July this year and his expensive timepiece was among the highlights of his fashion.

The president was seen rocking a luxurious antique Rolex Daytona valued at over Sh6 million.

First introduced in 1963, the timepiece is a symbol of luxury and craftsmanship with a robust Oyster case which provides water resistance up to 100 meters.

According to Rolex, the watch has “constantly improved and refined over time, the Cosmograph Daytona has proved to be as reliable as it is precise.”

Expensive shirts designed to stand out

That the President has a penchant for expensive shirts is not in doubt going by the number of times he has been spotted wearing designer shirts that do not come cheap.

On May 4 this year, the President attended a church event in Migori wearing a Stefano Ricci shirt that is designed for dapper dressing according to the Italian fashion brand.

The shirt which is a statement by all standards features impeccable tailoring and luxurious fabric that exude elegance and style, with a distinct pattern on the collar that runs down along the buttons.

It comes at a cost of Sh194,000, with a range of seven colours that customers can choose from.