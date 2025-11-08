How visits to Raila’s gravesite are shaping 2027 elections

Raila Odinga’s final resting place at Kang’o ka Jaramogi has turned into a beehive of activities with delegations trooping to his graveside and consequential statements shaping the 2027 presidential contest being made.

The visits are more than just a cultural affair to mourn a departed leader and condole with the family while praying for the departed at his final resting place.

Politicians visiting Odinga’s graveside are courting the Luo community by combining cultural respect, cross-ethnic solidarity gestures, and political messaging in a way that acknowledges both the community and the Odinga legacy.

As delegations troop to the former Prime Minister’s Opoda home, consequential statements and weighty political messages have been dominating amid the grief and the glowing tributes in honour of Odinga.

Kalonzo's visit to Kang'o ka Jaramogi

This week, Kalonzo Musyoka led a delegation to Opoda farm where he was warmly received by members of the Odinga family and ODM stalwarts who heaped praises on him.

Kalonzo Musyoka standing next to Raila Odinga's grave

Siaya Governor James Orengo hailed the Wiper leader as a selfless politician driven by values which have seen him shelf his ambitions on three occasions to support Raila’s presidential bid.

Orengo also cautioned against the killing of political parties, noting that a strong political parties are the foundations of democracy.

I join Ruth in saying let’s not kill political parties na sisi kama ODM msifsnye makosa ya kumezwa, KADU ilimezwa, PNU ilimezwa, DP ilimezwa, and Jubilee karibu imezwe.

During the visit, Kalonzo conveyed that many more delegations will be trooping to Kang’o ka Jaramogi, amid reports that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was planning a visit to Opoda farm.

Earlier on, former Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i led a delegation of politicians from the Gusii region to Kang’o ka Jaramogi.

Matiang’i who was recently endorsed by the Jubilee Party as its presidential candidate was accompanied by Senator Richard Onyonka, Sam Ongeri, Joel Machogu, Omingo Magara among others.

Future of ODM & broad-based government as delegations troop to Opoda farm

The future of ODM and broad-based government has also featured prominently in the period following Odinga’s demise with politicians allied to President Ruto hinting at a possible alliance with ODM and asserting that the party will remain grounded in the road-based government.

Kang’o ka Jaramogi has also hosted People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua who was Odinga’s running mate in the 2022 election.

How visits to Raila’s graveside are shaping 2027 election

Karua pledged to carry forward Odinga’s vision, and indication that her shared vision could see her work with ODM and the former Prime Minister’s allies.