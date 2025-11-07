Moment man collapsed in Oval Office during Trump’s weight-loss drug announcement

A high-stakes press conference in the Oval Office took an unexpected turn Thursday when a pharmaceutical executive collapsed to the floor, prompting swift medical intervention and a brief evacuation of reporters.

The incident occurred amid President Donald Trump's announcement of a groundbreaking deal to slash prices on popular obesity medications, highlighting the administration's push to make GLP-1 drugs more accessible to millions of Americans.

The event, dubbed the "Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement," brought together top officials and industry leaders from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to unveil an agreement aimed at reducing costs for blockbuster weight-loss treatments like Zepbound and Wegovy.

As Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks addressed the room, outlining the deal's benefits, the executive – initially reported by eyewitnesses and photographers as Gordon Findlay, global brand director for Novo Nordisk – suddenly buckled at the knees and fell backward.

Video footage captured the moment: Ricks paused mid-sentence, calling out, "Gordon, you OK?" as the man stumbled.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the newly appointed Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, leaped into action, guiding the executive to the ground to prevent a head injury.

President Trump rose from the Resolute Desk, appearing visibly concerned, and remarked, "I hope she's okay," though the individual was later confirmed to be male.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was seen moving quickly toward the door, later clarified by White House officials as an effort to summon additional medical aid.

White House staff immediately ushered journalists out of the room, cutting live feeds as Cabinet members elevated the man's legs and attended to him on the floor.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown, with no immediate details released on the executive's condition beyond official assurances of his well-being.

In a statement to reporters, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed: "During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The press conference will resume shortly."

The event paused before resuming without the affected individual, who did not return to the proceedings.

Novo Nordisk issued a statement distancing itself from the initial identification, asserting that only CEO Mike Doustdar and Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations Dave Moore represented the company in the Oval Office.

The discrepancy has fueled online speculation, but White House sources described the man as a guest representative from one of the attending firms, without further elaboration.

Despite the interruption, the administration proceeded to tout the deal as a major victory in combating the obesity epidemic.