I asked him to reach out - Kimani Ichung’wah boasts about uniting Ruto & Uhuru

National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has revealed his ongoing efforts to foster reconciliation between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview on KTN News on Wednesday, December 11, Ichung’wah emphasised the importance of national unity, urging the two leaders to set aside their differences for the country’s benefit.

Ichung’wah’s call for dialogue

Ichung’wah disclosed that he had candidly advised President Ruto to engage with his predecessor in the spirit of reconciliation.

I had a very candid engagement with the president and I asked him to also reach out to our former president and let's engage. I can see where you are going. I feel it and I see the confidence that you have when I share that confidence.

Relationship with Uhuru

Ichung’wah reflected on his previous working relationship with Kenyatta, having served as a first-time MP during Kenyatta’s first term. He acknowledged the mentorship he received from both Kenyatta and Ruto during that period.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was my president for 10 years. I worked under him as a first-time MP, under his mentorship and that of then-deputy president William Ruto.

However, Ichung’wah admitted that his relationship with Kenyatta soured after 2018, though he refrained from sharing specific details about the fallout.

Beyond 2018, I broke ranks with President Kenyatta for reasons that I don’t want to discuss here. That was it. We went to campaigns, and we won. That was it for me.

Growth in perspective

The Kikuyu MP explained that his perspective on national politics had significantly evolved over the past decade. As a first-time MP in 2013, his understanding of the country’s needs was limited. Now, as the Majority Leader, he believes he has a broader and more comprehensive view of what Kenya requires.

But sitting where I sit now as Majority Leader, holding a constitutional office under Article 108 of the Constitution in National Office, I am no longer a first-time MP. I have a better view of the nation than 10 years ago. The Kimani Ichung'wa who walked into parliament in 2013 and reelected unopposed in 2017 is not Kimani Ichung'wa of today,

Beyond his efforts to mediate between Ruto and Kenyatta, Ichung’wah also revealed his critical role in initiating conversations between President Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.