President William Ruto has made new appointments in his administration, bringing on board former Members of Parliament Nicholas Gumbo (Rarieda) and Swarup Mishra (Kesses).

The former Rarieda MP who unsuccessfully contested for the Siaya County gubernatorial seat in 2022 has been appointed to head the Board of Directors of the newly formed Kenya Sugar Board.

His appointment that will run for three years was made by the President in a Gazette notice dated Friday, November 22.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6(1)(a) of the Sugar Act, 2024, I, William Samoei Ruto, appointed Eng. Nicholas Gumbo to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Sugar Board for three years, with effect from the 22nd November, 2024," reads the notice in part.

Swarup Mishra bounces back with new appointment

Former Kesses MP Swarup Mishra has also made a comeback to government following his appointment to chair the Board of Directors of Kenya Biovax Institute Limited.

Swarup lost his bid to defend the Kesses parliamentary bid, with more woes pilling up after Mediheal group of hospitals ran into financial woes with auctioneers calling.

"I appoint Dr Swarup Mishra to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Kenya Biovax Institute Limited, for three years, with effect from November 22, 2024," the notice continued.

Ruto appoints General (Rtd) Kibochi

The president also appointed former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General (Rtd) Robert Kibochi to chair the board of Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital.

General Kibochi’s appointment will run for three years.

"I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint General (Rt) Robert Kibochi to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital," the notice read.