The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has published its Voter Registration Report formally dated October 31, 2025, detailing new registrants, transfers, and other changes across Kenya.
According to the official report, the IEBC has registered 90,020 new voters across all 47 counties.
The data also recorded 15,619 voter transfers and 188 particular changes.
No CVR in by-election areas
The commission noted that this registration data excludes 24 electoral areas.
This is because the commission did not carry out Continuous Voter Registration in those areas due to by-elections scheduled for November 27, 2025.
Nairobi & Kiambu lead - Over 29 per cent
An analysis of the county-by-county data shows that Nairobi City recorded the highest number of new voters, with 16,512 individuals registered.
Kiambu county followed, registering 9,917 new voters.
These two counties alone account for over 29 per cent of all new registrations.
Other counties with high registration numbers include Machakos (4,026), Mombasa (3,967), and Nakuru (3,265).
Top 10 Counties by New Voter Registration:
Nairobi: 16,512
Kiambu: 9,917
Machakos: 4,026
Mombasa: 3,967
Nakuru: 3,265
Meru: 3,128
Kakamega: 2,681
Kisii: 2,366
Bungoma: 2,351
Kisumu: 2,287
Conversely, several counties reported minimal new registrations.
Tana River recorded the lowest number with 130 new voters, followed by Marsabit (284), Isiolo (312), Samburu (319), and Elgeyo/Marakwet (330).
Transfers & 'Particular Changes'
In addition to new registrations, the report detailed 15,619 voter transfers.
Nairobi City also led this category with 5,388 transfers, representing over 34 per cent of the national total.
Mombasa (1,791) and Kiambu (1,766) also saw significant transfer activity.
Several counties, including Tana River, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, and Nandi, recorded zero transfers.
The IEBC also processed 188 'Total Particular Changes'.
'Particular Changes' refers to any updates or corrections made to a voter's existing personal details in the voter roll.
Kiambu led this metric with 36 changes, followed by Nakuru (34) and Nairobi City (27).