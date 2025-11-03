Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

IEBC registers 90,020 new voters, Nairobi & Kiambu lead

03 November 2025 at 07:00
New IEBC data shows 90,020 new voters registered by October 31, 2025. Analysis of the 47-county report reveals which regions are gaining the most new voters and which are seeing the highest transfers.
Kenya’s latest voter population by county and region
Kenya’s latest voter population by county and region

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has published its Voter Registration Report formally dated October 31, 2025, detailing new registrants, transfers, and other changes across Kenya.

According to the official report, the IEBC has registered 90,020 new voters across all 47 counties.

The data also recorded 15,619 voter transfers and 188 particular changes.

Recommended For You

No CVR in by-election areas

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission noted that this registration data excludes 24 electoral areas.

This is because the commission did not carry out Continuous Voter Registration in those areas due to by-elections scheduled for November 27, 2025.

Nairobi & Kiambu lead - Over 29 per cent

An analysis of the county-by-county data shows that Nairobi City recorded the highest number of new voters, with 16,512 individuals registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiambu county followed, registering 9,917 new voters.

These two counties alone account for over 29 per cent of all new registrations.

Other counties with high registration numbers include Machakos (4,026), Mombasa (3,967), and Nakuru (3,265).

Top 10 Counties by New Voter Registration:

ADVERTISEMENT

  1. Nairobi: 16,512

  2. Kiambu: 9,917

  3. Machakos: 4,026

  4. Mombasa: 3,967

  5. Nakuru: 3,265

  6. Meru: 3,128

  7. Kakamega: 2,681

  8. Kisii: 2,366

  9. Bungoma: 2,351

  10. Kisumu: 2,287

Conversely, several counties reported minimal new registrations.

Tana River recorded the lowest number with 130 new voters, followed by Marsabit (284), Isiolo (312), Samburu (319), and Elgeyo/Marakwet (330).

Transfers & 'Particular Changes'

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to new registrations, the report detailed 15,619 voter transfers.

Nairobi City also led this category with 5,388 transfers, representing over 34 per cent of the national total.

Mombasa (1,791) and Kiambu (1,766) also saw significant transfer activity.

Several counties, including Tana River, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, and Nandi, recorded zero transfers.

The IEBC also processed 188 'Total Particular Changes'.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Particular Changes' refers to any updates or corrections made to a voter's existing personal details in the voter roll.

Kiambu led this metric with 36 changes, followed by Nakuru (34) and Nairobi City (27).

Update me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.