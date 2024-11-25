Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly experiencing significant disruptions, leaving users across the globe unable to access its web version.

The outage has impacted both personal and business accounts, sparking widespread frustration and a surge of complaints on social media.

Extent of damage

The disruptions have primarily affected WhatsApp Web, with Downdetector, a website that tracks online service outages, reporting that approximately 58% of users are struggling to connect to the platform's web version.

In addition, 31% of users reported issues with the mobile app itself, while 11% cited server connection problems.

This global issue has caused significant inconvenience, particularly for businesses and individuals who rely on WhatsApp Web for daily communication and operations.

User reactions

Affected users quickly turned to social media to express their concerns and frustrations. Many shared their experiences and sought updates on the situation, while others lightened the mood with a flood of memes highlighting the challenges posed by the outage.

On X , hashtags related to the disruption trended as users speculated about the cause of the problem and discussed workarounds.

Possible causes

While WhatsApp has yet to issue an official statement about the cause of the disruption, such outages are often linked to server maintenance, technical bugs, or unexpected spikes in user activity. The global nature of the issue suggests a centralised problem rather than isolated incidents.