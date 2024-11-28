Why over 400 Ex-Standard staff want Kenyans to boycott company products

More than 400 former employees of Standard Group Plc have issued a rallying cry to the public, labour rights organizations, and stakeholders to join them in demanding accountability and corporate responsibility from their former employer.

The media giant, which owns brands such as The Standard newspaper, Standard Digital, KTN, Radio Maisha, and Spice FM, is accused of failing to pay redundancy dues and remit statutory contributions to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Social Security Fund (NSSF), and staff SACCOs.

The disgruntled ex-staff are urging a boycott of all Standard Group products until their grievances are resolved.

They also call on shareholders, advertisers, and corporations associated with the media house to pressure its management into honouring its financial and legal obligations.

Unfulfilled Commitments and Financial Struggles

The employees accuse Standard Group of reneging on a one-year redundancy payment plan announced in July 2024, leaving them without compensation or clear communication.

The plan’s first two instalments, due in September and October, remain unpaid. In addition, salary arrears from as far back as 2023, covering a total of eight months, are yet to be cleared.

Many former staff members report experiencing severe financial hardships, including eviction, inability to pay school fees and struggles to afford essential healthcare and basic needs.

“The management has been quiet and unresponsive. We’ve written countless letters to the shareholders, board members, and management, but no one has given us clear answers,” lamented one former employee.

Alleged Violations of Labour Laws

Adding to their plight is the failure to remit deductions to statutory bodies such as the KRA, NHIF, and NSSF.

Some former employees revealed that PAYE deductions from their salaries were not forwarded to the tax authority, making it impossible to obtain tax clearance certificates required for future employment opportunities.

“The last remittance to NSSF was in September 2022. For KRA, some months dating back to 2018. This goes against our right to livelihood,” a former employee disclosed.

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) has condemned the company’s actions, labelling them as gross violations of labour and human rights.

Calls for Intervention

The affected individuals are now seeking intervention from government bodies, including the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA), and the Ministry of Labour.

They are also requesting international human rights organizations to hold Standard Group accountable.

Demands include:

Immediate payment of all pending salary arrears and redundancy packages.

Full remittance of withheld statutory deductions to the relevant authorities.

A transparent timeline for SACCO fund recovery under the supervision of the Commissioner for Co-operative Development (CCD).

Years of Decline and Employee Exodus

The crisis follows years of financial instability at Standard Group, which has seen over 150 employees resign voluntarily and 300 others terminated through redundancies.

Despite leadership changes, including the recent appointment of CEO Marion Mwangi, they former employees claim that no concrete measures have been taken to resolve the company’s financial obligations.

Public Support

The former employees are urging Kenyans to show solidarity by boycotting Standard Group products.

They emphasise that this stand is not just about their plight but also about challenging the culture of impunity and lack of corporate accountability.

“What stops your employer from doing the same?” they ask, emphasising the broader implications of unchecked labour violations in Kenya.