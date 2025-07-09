'Buck Moon' 2025: How to see July’s full moon

On July 10, 2025, observers of the ‘Buck Moon’ will have the chance to witness a full moon at its farthest point from the Sun, made even more striking by its low position in the sky.

Astronomy enthusiasts across the country and around the globe are poised to see one of the sky’s most celebrated spectacles.

‘Buck Moon’ in 2025

This breathtaking display promises to captivate not only the seasoned skywatchers but also curious newcomers alike, inviting everyone to look up and marvel at the wonders beyond the world.

The name ‘Buck Moon’ stems from Native American and early colonial American, and European traditions.

It marks the time of year when male deer known as the bucks, begin to sport freshly growing antlers, a process marked by the covering of soft velvet that they later shed.

Sometimes it is also called the 'Thunder Moon' for summertime storms or 'Hay Moon,' it's simply the traditional title for July’s full lunar phase.

Other cultural names for July’s full moon include the Feather Moulting Moon, Salmon Moon and Berry Moon highlighting the diverse ways cultures interpret lunar cycles.

The Best Time to See the Buck Moon

To spot the Buck Moon, the best time is at moonrise on July 10, 2025, around dusk, when it appears.

Buck Moon

The moon will rise at approximately 6:27 pm East African Time (EAT), visible in the southeast direction.

At this time, it will appear large and possibly tinged with orange or red colour due to its low position on the horizon, a phenomenon caused by atmospheric scattering.

As the night progresses, the moon will move across the southern sky, reaching its highest point around midnight, before setting in the west-southwest at around 6:04 am on July 11, 2025.

‘Buck Moon’ in 2025

For those keen to observe the moon, it is best to select a location with clear skies and minimal light for a perfect view.

There may not be a need for binoculars for a closer look, due to the moon’s massive size, the naked eyes can still gaze perfectly.

The moon’s low position at rise and set times offers a perfect opportunity for good photography, with potential to capture striking images.

The Moon’s Astronomical Significance

As the farthest full moon from the Sun this year, due to Earth’s position at aphelion, when it reaches its maximum distance from the Sun, this Moon will appear slightly smaller in the sky.

‘Buck Moon’ in 2025

This alignment means the moon, on the side of Earth facing away from the sun, is at its farthest distance from the sun for the year.

This also confirms that Earth’s elliptical orbit and the timing of the full moon contribute to the phenomenon.

The ‘Buck Moon’ is noted as one of the lowest-hanging full moons of 2025, caused by the current major lunar standstill, where the moon’s orbit reaches its greatest southern position.