Rare 'Strawberry Moon' to grace the sky next week & in 2043: When to see it

Sky-gazers are gearing up to another celestial spectacle that will grace the skies next week with the Strawberry Moon bringing an unusual twist that won't be seen again until 2043.

The last time such a spectacle dazzled in the sky was in 2006, with its occurrence linked to a phenomenon known as 'major lunar standstill'.

Full moon vs the 'strawberry moon'

A full moon occurs when the surface of the moon facing the earth is fully lit by the sun, with the full moon dazzling in the sky once every 29.5 or so days a year.

Full strawberry moon seen in the horizon in Narrawallee Beach in New South Wales, Australia on June 6, 2020 (Courtesy)

The full moon in June is poetically referred to as the “Strawberry Moon” and is a closely-watched lunar event by sky-gazers with this year’s phenomenon being a unique one, one that occurs every 18.6 years.

It is the 6th of 12 full moons in a year and derives its name "Strawberry Moon" from the timing of its appearance which coincides with the short strawberry harvest season while in Europe it is known as the “rose moon” as it coincides with the flowering of roses.

Appearance of the lowest full moon in years

The Strawberry moon is a celestial marvel occurs once a year and this year’s is a special one with the lowest full moon in 18 years as the earth’s natural satellite reaches its most extreme point in the sky.

The moon will appear rusty red or in a yellow-orange hue and particularly close to the horizon with the lunar illusion making it appear bigger than usual.

The moon has not been this low in decades with 2006 being the last time that such a phenomenon was recorded.

It will take years before witnessing another similar occurrence with the next one set to happen in 2043, making it a unique one that every sky-gazer is on the lookout for.

Major lunar standstill

The full moon will glow in the sky on Wednesday 11 and will be different due to a phenomenon called a 'major lunar standstill' with this year’s strawberry moon breaking a number of records.

A 'major lunar standstill' occurs once every 18.6 years and with the next one set for 2043.

Full 'Strawberry Moon' to grace the sky next week: What’s special & when to see it

On June 11, the earth will be approaching its furthest point in its orbit around the sun with the moon also as far as it can be from the sun in its tilted orbit around the earth.